Platte Canyon High School cross country teams competed in the 2A Rgion Three crosscountry meet Oct. 22 in Rocky Ford.
The top five teams qualified for state, as did the top 15 finishers.
The Huskies boys team was short-handed due to unspecified circumstances, and missing two of their top runners.
PC Varsity Boys
Tucker Susenbach was 13th with a time of 17:49.50 and qualified for state. Jace Valentine was 26th with a time of 18:46.00. David Seaver was 45th with a time of 19:55.80. Colin Byrne was 60th with a time of 21:26.00. Gavin Geiger was 67th with a time of 22:06.40 and Blake Corson was 73rd with a time of 24:00.00.
PC Varsity Girls
Hannah Grover was eighth with a time of 22:16.70 and will be going to state.
“Hannah and Tucker have worked hard for four years to earn their trip to the state meet,” Coach Mike Demko said. “The state meet will be a great way to end their high school cross country season.”
Fitzsimmons boys and girls competed in the Middle School State Championship meet Saturday Oct. 23 in Denver. The Huskies were in the red division. The teams were allowed seven runners with five counting as the team score. There was an open division for any other runners on the team, just to get them a chance to run
Fitzsimmons Boys
Dristen Hernandez was 74th with a time of 15:45.20. Trent Smith was 77th with a time of 15:48.90. Peter Grover was 87th with a time of 15:57.70. Liam Hurley was 106th with a time of 16:29.70. Rowan Bailey was 111th with a time of 16:48.20. James Seaver was 127th with a time of 18:08.90. Noah Stef was 139th with a time of 19:47.70. In the open division, Christian Cook was 39th with a time of 17:21.10. Turner Persion was 72nd with a time of 19:50.50.
Fitzsimmons Girls
Hannah Rhue was 69th with a time of 17:13.10. Cailynne Peruti was 97th with a time of 18:44.20. Whitney Amos was 116th with a time of 20:03.90. Zoe Lubansky was 119th with a time of 20:13.70. Caliana Heisler was 121st with a time of 20:23.20.
“The Huskies did fantastic during our first appearance to the Middle School Cross Country State Championship,” Coach Kevin McNamee said. “As expected the competion was fierce, but both the boys and girls stepped up and ran their best races. Now that we have a state appearance under our belt, we will be training harder than ever to come back and improve, as we consistently striving to do. So proud of this special group of amazing athletes for their hard work this season.”
