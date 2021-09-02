The Huskies started the season with their first three games on the road. They were at Lyons Aug. 24, and then over the pass at old rival South Park on Aug. 26, and at league foe Arrupe Jesuit Aug. 26.
Lyons
Lions got a lead on the Huskies in the first set and went on to win 25-10.
The Huskies made set two closer, but they fell 25-20. The Lions won set three 25-13.
Stats
Illectra Dixon had three kills, Shelby Hatz had two and Sydney Curtis had one. Hardey had two blocks. Jaycie McLean had seven digs.
Player of the game -
Illectra Dixon
“Illectra led the team with three kills, five points served, while serving and nine assists,” Coach Johnna Bambry said. “Illectra did a nice job mixing up the offense with a variety of sets and well placed tips. She demonstrated a great deal of hustle and communication.
Her leadership skills helped rally a young team to battle against our polished Lyons team.”
Bambry added. “We battled hard, but Lyons was just a more seasoned team.”
South Park
The Huskies got their first win of the season over the Burros winning three sets to one in an extremely competitive match.
The Burros came out swinging and won game one, 25-19. The Huskies won game two by the same score. Then the Huskies won set three also by the score of 25-19 and set four 25-23.
Stats were not yet available at press time.
Arrupe Jesuit
This game was cancelled and rescheduled for Oct. 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.