Updated: August 27, 2022 @ 3:21 pm
Platte Canyon High School cross country season is under way.
Mike Demko is back for his third year.
The Huskies recently kicked off their season at Barr Lake in Brighton.
This meet was a relay cross country meet. Each runner ran two miles and then the next runner went. The Huskies ran a combined 55:12.
Tate Heineman was first, then TJ Mattson, David Seaver and Dristen Hernandez. The team finished fifth.
“The team loved the relay format and the course,” head coach Mike Demko said. “We only ran one four-man relay, but the three juniors Tate Heineman, David Seaver and TJ Mattson stepped up to solidly repalced the departed seniors. Also freshman Dristen Hernandez jumped quickly into the number four spot. Hopefully this team can pick up where we left off last year with another league championship.”
“I felt pretty strong,” TJ Mattson said. “The first mile felt pretty good.It was cool. The second mile was real hot and a bit long.”
“I felt like I could of ran faster,” Dristen Herenandez said.
The Huskies held their Husky Invite Friday Aug. 26.
