I read, with great interest, the July 9 Demographic Perspective. The writer specifically states that our earth has a mere 10 years remaining to be livable. According to the writer, Republicans and oil company executives are now the primary cause of climate change, as well as the severe heat wave occurring in the northwest.
Perhaps she could share some tips on how she has personally altered her own lifestyle to combat this change. It would be a great opportunity for her to lead by example, rather than just complaining. I recently experienced another example of this democratic “approach” during a recent camping trip to Washington state. It actually occurred during the early part of the heat wave.
While at a campground, our neighbor stopped by to chat. She referenced the heat, stating with a smirk, “There’s obviously no Global Warming”. She then stepped back into her 35’ camper, to escape into her cool, conditioned air. The only time we ever saw her after that was when she quickly walked between her camper and car. We did our best to stay outside and deal with the temps.
While she obviously didn’t mind complaining about supposed Global Warming, then escaping into her electricity guzzling, conditioned camper.
The writer of the perspective is obviously in favor of Mr. Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Plan. But even the hard core progressive leftists are failing to support it. Unfortunately, Democrats refuse to support anything to do with Republican ideas, and it’s obvious that Progressives are in their own little world. Best to just let this plan die of it’s own accord.
Dave Weaver
Bailey, CO
