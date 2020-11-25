Dear Editor,
The primary purpose of this letter is to commend The Flume for the printing of the letters from Amanda Woodbury and Patricia Turner in the July 24 issue. This is commendable on the part of The Flume because the views expressed in these letters are quite different. It clearly illustrates the wonderful rights that we have in freedom of the press and freedom of speech.
As a moderate independent, I will bite my tongue on commenting on these two letters with one exception, and that is in regard to the wearing of masks. Some argue that the requirement to wear masks impinges on their freedom. But masks have the primary purpose of helping protect others in the community. Surely we all want to do what we can to protect others. We do not have the freedom to drive 100 mph on a freeway because of concern about safety to others. The requirement to wear masks is analogous to the laws regarding speed limits: concerns about our fellow citizens.
Thank you to the Editors of The Flume for providing diverse viewpoints. Also thank you for the wonderful pictures of D.J. Hannigan.
Jim Hoffmeyer
Erie, Colo.
