As a community member and parent of a middle school student, I am writing to provide a perspective on the Mill Levy initiative that will be seen on the November ballot. Park County is special, unique, and rare when compared to other school districts around the country. The impact the school has on students goes deep and holds strong throughout their lifetime. Our small town community strives for excellence, but too often it does not have the resources to provide the needed academic tools for the ever-changing world. I am asking our community to please vote yes for the Mill Levy! The monetary resources that will be provided to the school community will inevitably reach beyond the school walls. I am particularly excited about the possibilities it will make available for vocational development. Park County RE-2 students are the future adult community members as well as this great country’s adult, world members; we need to serve them to the best of our ability now in order to send them out into the world for future greatness. By voting yes for the Mill Levy initiative, our community has an opportunity to show the youngest, most vulnerable members of this amazing community that they matter and are worth more than the bare minimum.
Thank you for reading my thoughts and considering the impact of this vote.
Erin Ventura
Fairplay
