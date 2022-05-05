Don Moore, founder and leader of North Florissant, CO Fire Mitigation Posse (NoFloCo) presented CORE Regional Director Mike Sperry with a signature helmet at the April 30, 2022 CORE Annual Shareholders Meeting in Sedalia. The helmet recognized Sperry’s participation in 5 fire mitigation work days with the group.
“We appreciate CORE’s ongoing support of our efforts to make Teller County more beautiful and more fire safe,” said Moore. “We wait until volunteers have done 5 work days so we have a chance to come up with a proper nickname for them,” he added.
Moore described the recent accomplishments of the group by the numbers. NoFloCo has grown from 2 members to 110 volunteers over the past 24 months, involves 8 subdivisions, assisted 81 property owners with assessments of their forested lots, completed 42 projects, mitigating 65 acres of property, donating 68 cords of firewood, all with zero accidents. The largest of their numbers is the $52K grant they were recently awarded from the Colorado Department of Natural Resources Strategic Wildfire Action Plan (COSWAP) to train 50 local people to fight wildfires in Teller County.
Sperry told the assembled CORE Board, employees and shareholders, “We are CORE’s largest district, with the most wildfire danger, so supporting NoFloCo is the right thing to do. I really appreciate all that the group is doing to make the area safer, and look forward to continuing our collaboration.”
Antionette Blackwell
Florissant
