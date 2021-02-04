Dear Editor,
I am responding to the Republican Perspective (The Flume, Jan. 29). I will not respond one way or another on the details of the letter, but simply will respond to the headline of the article “Where Do We Go From Here?”
As a moderate independent (former Republican) let me say, to put my comments in perspective, I do not like Ms. Pelosi any more than most Republicans do. But in answer to the question, I hope that the Republican Party listens to the following courageous voices of other Republicans:
1. Utah Republican Senator Romney: We simply need to tell the truth. The election was not stolen.
2. Former Attorney General Barr who was a close associate of former President Trump: There was no fraud.
3. 60 state and federal courts and the U.S. Supreme Court: You have provided no evidence of fraud.
4. Republican representative Cheney of Wyoming of Wyoming voted for impeachment. She is supported by Senator McConnell (former Senate majority leader), the governor of the State of Wyoming and other prominent Republican leaders for her courage and her views.
5. The words of Republican Senator McConnell placing blame on the riots directly on former President Trump.
6. The courageous Secretary of State of Georgia who, although a Trump supporter, stood up to the president when the president tried to change the outcome of the Georgia votes. He truly believed in following the law.
7. The State of Pennsylvania Republicans when called to the White House defended the State of Pennsylvania election as did the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.
8. Former Vice President Pence who knew that the Congress had no constitutional authority to overturn the Electoral College. Obviously former President Trump did not know that – his actions could have caused the death of a lot of Congressmen.
In the words of Senator Romney, it is time for Republicans to speak out and tell the truth that there was nothing illegal, fraudulent or non-constitutional about the election.
Jim Hoffmeyer
Erie, Colorado
