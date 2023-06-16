When I decided to run for 1st Vice Chair of PCRCC with Mike Smith as Chairman and Sam Berringer for 2nd Vice Chair I was hoping that this executive committee could help bring our party back together . I had my concerns , but was optimistic and willing to try. After watching what has happened since February I was disillusioned. Then came the meeting which ended with Mike Smith resigning after he made the attempt to have the party work to bring everyone together. Then Amy Mitchell, a sitting Commissioner who works for all of Park County, chose to run for chair of the Republican Party. A clear conflict of interest. This meeting was the last straw for Sam and he also chose to resign. Amy had made her vacation plans long ago and was going to miss the meeting Wednesday June 14. I told her I would run the meeting . After receiving an interesting “agenda with notes” from her I can clearly see that I am not welcome in the leadership role. She feels the need to micromanage and totally control this party. I am not interested in being her puppet and feel that I am no longer interested in trying to help PCRCC. Therefore, I am immediately resigning from the Committee and executive board .
Audrey Cole
(0) comments
