On Jan. 28, The New York Times posted an article by Nicholas Kristof called “A Letter to My Conservative Friends.” It opens with, “This is an open letter to some of my old friends and neighbors who believe that Donald Trump won re-election, who think that face masks are for wimps and who fear that Democrats are plotting to seize their freedom.”
It was sent to me by a reader, noting it a very good article. I agreed, it begged to be deconstructed. After reviewing, the deconstruction was just too easy to dignify giving the article any full credence. I bring up this New York Times article due to their influence on American thought.
Mr. Kristof condemned the FOX network for reporting the news and suggests they killed over 400,000 people. No, the China Virus did. Mr. Kristof recommended interfering with First Amendment by proposing an advertiser boycott of the FOX network.
Mr. Kristof goes on, without drawing on evidence, about Republicans “winking at violence” but fails to recognize the blue states mayors, governors and Democrat presidential candidates encouraging the 2020 summer riots.
Lastly, he suggests Republicans, again without example, are using extremism to promote their agenda. He fails to recognize that is exactly what the Left is doing, as we see them promoting the riots and President Biden’s actions.
It is easy to call one’s opinions rubbish and lies, if you don’t have to prove it. It is just journalistic cheap shots. The New York Times should have a higher set of standards, but they don’t have the best of reputations either.
There was a positive section of the article. It was Mr Kristoff’s conclusion and recommendation to his Republican friends: “hold us accountable but do the same for the cons who lie to you and use you.” He called them “charlatans.” You bet, we’ll hold the Left accountable, not by lying, but by watching actions and consequences.
President Biden is up to 42 Executive Orders now, and issued a challenge to “just take me to court.” Remember he said “only a Dictator would resort to Executive Orders” to get his way. As A.O.C. said, “we don’t want to negotiate” so they pass a $1.9T partisan boondoggle filled with money unrelated to the pandemic and the immediate needs of Americans. They are spending your money as if it were theirs. First consider the campaign promise of $2000, then getting $1400. Second, consider U.S. population, estimated at 331 million and $1.9 trillion equals approximately $5,740 per person (UN June 2020). Third, see number one.
Speaking of holding President Biden accountable, as I noted in my January The Flume article, “we” don’t brand all Democrats as hard left. Most Conservatives are far more considerate than that.
The “unity” president continues in branding Trump supporters as extremists. On Feb. 4 Associated Press NORC - Center for Public Affairs seriously reported that Biden had a 61% approval rating.
We should be impressed, but after drilling down on their procedure, they mislead. Of 1055 of the respondents, 44% were Democrats and 39% were Republicans. 95% of Democrats were favorable. So they skewed the results by reporting 11% more Democrats than Republicans.
The common person believes in statistics, but how easy is it to force the numbers to make a narrative? Add in the 3.8% margin of error and it got worse. It was reported on CNN, but of course they would.
As quoted by my statistics professor, “Figures can lie and liars figure.” On Feb. 5, it was reported that January new jobs were up 49,000. We are going back to the awful Obama years of dismal growth. January 2021 saw reductions in retail (-37,000), health care (-40,000) and manufacturing (-10,000) but was buoyed back up by 80,000 temporary jobs to make 49,000 new jobs. Dropping nearly 100,000 career jobs to pick up 80,000 low-pay temp jobs is not impressive.
In 2020 Trump had five triple digit increases, four four-digit increases and three down months, which included March and April when the economy shut down due to the China Virus, not bad policy (U.S. Bureau of Labor Feb. 2, 2021).
In a President Biden interview, he just didn’t understand why the results were that low. Later, he proudly reported that another 100 million and 200 million doses of vaccine were going to be available soon by two suppliers. He went on to announce we could expect another 300 Americans could soon be vaccinated. That’s right, 300, and then he repeated the 300 number.
This week we’ll have seen the spectacle of the second Impeachment trial. Basically it was set up as a strawman trial. Recall in the first try: Representative Crowe’s empty evidence and Senator Bennett’s solemn oath to weigh the evidence and then go on to announce his guilty verdict before the trial ever started?
We’ll see two of Colorado’s finest press charges and likely again embarrass Colorado and themselves. We’ll have two Colorado Senators who will likely pronounce a straw man guilty as charged.
An Impeachment of the president is for a sitting President only. I only see one sitting President. Let’s go for it. Remember the motto “Building Back Better,” and by this print date we are only 23 days into the new administration. Not a good start.
At a friends and family gathering this weekend, two parents of an out-of-state college student related how their daughter was evidently chosen at random by four Journalism students and publicly accused as a racist. After being shared over 5000 times, they continued working to destroy her educational pursuits.
She withdrew from the school. I would name the school but a lawsuit is pending. Another person related a story about a Colorado State University math project with the intent to discredit the Electoral College. Yes, a math class (Mathematical Explorations, MTH109, Instructor Daniel Walker). These are state-supported universities, representing us.
Regarding the question of a Trump concession to a flawed election, the formal investigations are still going on. In New York, the courts awarded an election to the Republican. The Democrat loser blamed his loss on the Dominion voting machines. Go figure.
Yes, this was a very interesting opinion article, just poor journalism. Mr Kristof’s last sentence sums his entire article perfectly: “Hold us accountable, but please do the same for the charlatans who deceive you, use you and cheat you.” Just who are the charlatans he refers to?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.