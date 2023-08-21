During public comment following the budget discussion in last Tuesday’s Working Session, the Commissioners noted they did not want to make these discussions available or recorded for fear of their words being used against them in social media and possibly inhibiting their discussions.
Chairperson Mitchell’s next topic on “Election Integrity” is an example of such content.
Commissioner Mitchell has “concerns” with Dominion voting machines, and that the county maintains a contract with Dominion for about $35,000 annually. In that contract, Dominion doesn’t “guarantee that it will accurately count our votes.” Mitchell proposes we do a hand-count, by “volunteers at no cost to the county,” that will somehow “once and for all” settle the matter.
Commissioner Elsner effectively outlined the entire discussion as unnecessary and harmful, as obviously supporting a completely disproven stolen election conspiracy theory. Further, Elsner pointed out, doing a hand recount is not legal and doing it with volunteers is not legal or at all realistic. A hand recount would cost the county at least $35,000. In addition to taking significant time, hand counting is LESS ACCURATE than a machine count. As a result, the only outcome would be confusion and doubt, exposing the county to lawsuits and worse.
Commissioner Wissel further entertained the conspiracy theory, while prepared to be “all wet” (publicly accountable for being wrong) if there was any “bona fide” evidence demonstrating the current system works. County Clerk Mel Kassel invited the BOCC to see and understand the process in detail and is following up with the Secretary of State on Commissioner Mitchell’s questions. She noted that ballot initiatives are due by September 7.
The remainder of the hour was universally directed at the ridiculousness of this discussion brought up by Chairperson Mitchell, who weakly and disingenuously defended her concerns and had no supporters during public comment. Conversely, there was a stream of public comment presenting facts and objecting to the conspiracy theory, waste of time, her impossible plan, and to the discord this election doubt has and continues to sow among neighbors, our county and across the country.
Chairperson Mitchell took no responsibility for the “words and actions of others,” still entertaining the multitude of baseless cries of shenanigans needlessly confounding our elections. Further, Mitchell was called out by Elsner when she deflected responsibility for singling out individuals in these unfounded accusations who suffered personal harm at the hands of our neighbors, and never did provide any numbers on how much money was wasted pursuing these imaginary conspiracies.
None of this discussion helped Park County in the slightest. It sowed doubt with impossible proposals and unfounded accusations. This type of discussion hinders those who are doing their best to serve us, and inflames and provides targets for those who continue undeterred down this rabbit hole.
Hopefully the utter lack of traction evidenced in the Working Session has “once and for all” put this issue to rest in Commissioner Mitchell’s mind. Perhaps she will educate herself on the topic and systems, using actual facts and reality-based sources of information. This year, as it stands however, Commissioner Mitchell is both Chairperson of the BOCC AND the Park County Republican Party, which is responsible for staffing our elections with Election Judges and Election Watchers—citizens who take an oath to support election process and purpose, and to whom we entrust our democracy and each of our votes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.