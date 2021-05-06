Opinions expressed in this piece do not necessarily reflect those of The Flume
Someone posted on one of the community Facebook pages that she was unnerved hearing shots fired while shopping at Safeway in Conifer. My last check of the post showed it had garnered almost three hundred comments. Suffice it to say you already know the gist of those comments: “Hey, you live in the mountains, get over it. People shoot their guns up here.”
Many Park County residents share the belief the Old West is still alive. They believe the only people worth a damn are those who cherish supposed cowboy values like individualism, hard work, good dogs, guns and a lust for the great outdoors.
The Highwaymen — Waylan, Willie, Johnny and Kris — sang the “The Last Cowboy Song,” about the end of a hundred-year waltz, the loss of the cowboy ways. It was a bygone era Louis L’amour cataloged for us all.
Louis L’amour, Max Brand and Zane Grey created the myth of the American cowboy. Television and movies perpetuated that myth. The Cowboy era lasted a mere twenty years, from the end of the Civil War until the railroad became transcontinental, taking cattle from point A to point B. Pulp fiction writers like L’amour created a West that never was.
Values like hard work, individualism and a lust for the great outdoors are commendable and a good dog by your side is frosting on the cake. You don’t need to open carry in Dairy Queen, though, to advertise those values. In fact, let’s add humility to the list.
Apparently, the gunshots outside Safeway were from the private property behind the market. Rural firearm practice occurs outside while urban dwellers do it inside. Rural folks take it a step further. That’s where the myth of the Old West comes into play.
The caricature for that myth is embodied in Lauren Boebert, the gun-toting Colorado congresswoman who, two hours after the Boulder mass killings, emoted full-throttle: “Hell no to gun control!”
Remember the O.K. Corral? Tombstone’s lackadaisically enforced gun control ordinance required folks to check their weapons before entering the town. Town Marshal Virgil Earp selectively enforced that ordinance when outlaws entered Tombstone. A long-standing feud between Tombstone lawmen and the Cochise County Cowboys outlaw gang precipitated the 30-second shootout.
I envision Congresswoman Boebert, six-shooter strapped to her leg, walking down Fremont Street in Tombstone with the Clanton and McLaury brothers and Billy Claiborne. And when Virgil Earp tells her to hand over her gun—you guessed it—she says, “Hell no to gun control!”
Controlling guns in those frontier towns was a means to an end. It was an attempt to civilize the community. Open carry in those towns was anathema to that process, though such ordinances were selectively enforced.
If I were shopping in the Conifer Safeway (or any market, anywhere), checking out the fresh produce and hearing gunshots, I, too, would be concerned. I wonder if those inside the Boulder King Soopers on March 22 were unnerved by the sound of gunfire in the parking lot.
I’m inured to the ways of Park County. Rarely a day goes by in any season that doesn’t carry with it the sound of gunfire. I’m up the mountain from a gun range eight miles away as the crow flies. The natural peace of my paradise is often compromised by the booms echoing off the hills from down below. I’m not unnerved by it, but it does kind of piss me off sometimes.
The myth of the Old West seems to permeate the right these days. Indeed, if Congresswoman Boebert didn’t have that pistol strapped on her thigh, would she be a congresswoman at all? The symbolism from the myth of the Old West, guns in particular, appears to be the touchstone of the right. Come to think of it, if Boebert had been at the O.K. Corral that day, she’d certainly be more relevant to history than she’ll ever be with her current song and dance routine.
Listen, if you hear gunshots, be situationally aware. Where are they coming from? Who is the shooter?
The recent spate of enacted and pending gun legislation from the Colorado Legislature is relatively benign but certainly poised to get a hair-on-fire reaction from the right and a feel-good kumbaya from the left. Safe storage of guns, reporting lost or stolen guns, allowing local governments to pass gun ordinances more restrictive than state law, strengthening the background check process, and creating an Office of Gun Violence is the gist of that legislation. And none of that legislation will affect me and my two handguns and one shotgun at all. And, sadly, they may do nothing to preclude another mass shooting.
One thing for sure, though, Lauren Boebert’s Old West hyperbole may get her more Twitter followers. Still, it adds nothing to reasonably addressing gun-use violence in America.
