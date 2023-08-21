Should Republicans close their primary? In 2016, Proposition 108 passed, creating open primary elections for both major parties. The same people passed a similar Proposition in California which was found to be unconstitutional. Consequentially, when they proposed the law for Colorado, they included what has been dubbed an “opt-out” clause which requires a 75% vote of the whole state committee membership to pass the change.
Opt-out refers to the Party choosing to nominate candidates by Assembly or Convention, our right to assemble as a private organization, rather than participating in the Secretary of State’s government operated primary election. The law allows this in accordance with Colorado State Statute in Title 1, C.R.S. sec. 1-4-702.
The Republican Party sees the benefits of opting out as the opportunity for only Republicans to vote for and nominate the Republican candidates who will appear on the General Election ballot for the 2024 election. Should that happen, there will be no Republican Primary Election in June 2024. The usual Caucuses will take place in March 2024, as per Colorado Law.
But is a closed primary a good idea? For years, Colorado Republicans chose their own candidates without the hands of outsiders inside our process. When the party chose their own Republican candidates, we produced candidates that matched our party platform and we won. The Open Primary has weakened the party by allowing uncommitted people, to dilute Republicans’ vote, by choosing a weaker, middle-of-the-road candidate, blurring the bold differences between the Parties.
If we’re honest, the folks on the other side of the aisle enjoy a weakened party and have benefited from this weakness. I’ve heard people say, “Aren’t you disenfranchising independent and unaffiliated voters?” It is no different than team sports, if they want to play, they need to make a commitment and join the team. “How will you grow the party?” We believe vivid contrast and strong ideals will attract voters and new membership. By clearly describing what we stand for, independent-minded folks will be attracted to our candidates and the Republican party. We believe closing the primary is key to regaining a stronger Republican Party. People want to be a part of a winning team, and THAT is how we will grow our membership and win elections.
Michelle Hart, Park County Republican
