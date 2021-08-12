The first reading of an ordinance regulating open fires and requiring a permit to burn was approved July 20 after three separate and lengthy work sessions and hearings over the past two months.
Before publishing the ordinance in The Flume, as required by state law, the commissioners will review a redlined version to make sure all desired changes were reflected.
The ordinance was first introduced in early June and very different from the one currently in effect.
The proposed ordinance adds two stages of fire bans instead of one and allows more activities during a ban than currently allowed.
The first reading was continued to early July because the fire protection districts had not seen it and requested time to review it and comment.
After a lengthy discussion again on July 6, the first reading was again continued to allow time to review and possibly include changes recommended by the fire district chiefs and Commissioner Amy Mitchell. (See The Flume article, July 15)
Another lengthy work session was attended by at least three fire chiefs July 20 and resident Dave Williams who attended and actively participated in all discussions and meetings on the ordinance.
Commissioner Dick Elsner opened the July 20 discussion saying that a robust discussion took place in the morning work session.
“There is a difference of opinion between the fire chiefs and the commissioners,” Elsner said.
Some definitions were clarified, such as campfire and fire ring.
One major issue was if a permit should be required and if residents needed to call the local fire district when they planned an open burn or have a campfire.
Mitchell and resident Dave Williams were opposed to both saying it was taking away residents freedom, while next door on public land, campers had no such requirement.
Mitchell said responsible homeowners don’t want to burn down their home or their neighbors and they would burn responsibly.
She said getting a permit or calling in a burn were burdensome hardships on residents.
Commissioner Ray Douglas said counties and towns have many kinds of permits and licenses. He said one may not like it, but the goal is about safety.
Elsner said he would support making the notification a recommendation, not a requirement.
Jefferson Como Fire Chief Trent Smith said the county had adopted the 2012 International Fire Code which required burn permits and notification of any planned burn activity prior to the burn. The proposed ordinance violated the fire code, he said.
Platte Canyon Fire Chief Ben Mulligan said he’s been fire chief for one week and agreed with the other chiefs regarding permits. Before using the software, each call had to be answered by someone.
In response to Mitchell’s comments about homeowners are going to burn in a responsible manner, Mulligan said a fire in Left Hand Canyon near Longmont burned hundreds of homes and it was started by a responsible property owner.
911 Communications Director Maria Mitchell said her department managed burn notifications in the past. She remembered Saturday when 368 calls were received.
She said the permit was a 30 year permit at one time instead of annually.
She said permits were a good education tool because it lists several requirements to conduct a safe burn.
She also supported the software because it people can apply for a permit online and be notified when a fire ban is issued for that district or for the entire county.
Several chiefs said they regularly get calls from visitors, including campers and second home owners, asking what the fire regulations are in the county.
Sheriff Tom McGraw said the permit is just one tool in the fire districts toolbox and helps them do their job. When tools are removed, it becomes harder to do their job.
After discussion, the word permit was changed to registration and the current $10 fee was eliminated.
The fee is used to keep the software updated. If the fees don’t add up to the $6,000 annual cost, then the fire district pays the difference.
The commissioners decided to cover the cost of the software that manages what will now be called an open burn registration instead of a permit.
Another concern by the fire chiefs was allowing some activities, including campfires, during a stage one fire ban that now are prohibited.
County Attorney Erin Smith said she would prepare a redlined version of the changes for the commissioners to review.
Once all corrections are verified the document will be published so the public can review it. A final adoption will be scheduled after the required timeframe established by law.
Elsner said public comment will be taken at the final hearing and more changes could be made if required.
Lake George Fire Chief Susan Bernstetter said she would like to see the new ordinance take affect Jan. 1, otherwise the fire districts would need to refund the $10 permit fee.
She said the district had 200 permits and didn’t have the funds to refund them since the money had already been used to pay for the software.
The commissioners didn’t discuss when the ordinance would take effect. Mitchell ended the meeting by pointing out the fact that usually ordinances take effect one month after approval.
