SB22-230 would by the single biggest unfunded mandate in the history of the Colorado Legislature if it should pass. Collective Bargaining for Counties is a bill that could bankrupt the smaller rural counties and do much damage to the larger ones and is being talked about this week. Why is it the state legislature thinks that they know what is good for counties? 74% of the county commissioners as well as municipalities, special districts, and many other groups are totally opposed to this bill which includes both Democrats and Republicans. Who would bear the cost of setting it up and hiring staff to negotiate? The counties would.
More bills to add costs to housing also are still in the mix. HB22-1218 which requires provisions for electric vehicle charging in new builds. It also requires continuing education requirements to educate master electricians and architects. HB22-1362 adds adoption and enforcement of energy codes for electric and solar ready codes which will require resources and financial additions for training, technical assistance, adoption and enforcement of mandated codes. These both add costs to our already unaffordable housing. Park County already has problems with affordable housing. People here probably for the most part will not be buying electric cars because of the cost of both the vehicle and the electricity to charge them.
Theodore Roosevelt said: ” Behind the ostensible government sits enthroned an invisible government owing no allegiance and acknowledging no responsibility to the people.” This is certainly the case in all of the new departments, Authorities and Commissions being created this year by new Legislation. Beside the ones previously mentioned in prior articles are these new ones. SB22-232 Creation of Colorado Workforce Housing Trust Authority. CHFA (Colorado Housing and Financial Authority) has the experience to handle this currently and this just creates another state agency and the ability for the state to own housing. SB22-206 creates a new Wildfire Resilience Code Board which will mandate new codes and standards, establish procedures for enforcement, establish fees and charges and the board will be appointed by the Department of Public Safety. This Disaster plan is already being monitored and handled by our Fire Marshals, Fire chiefs, hazard Mitigation plan and our local governments. SB22-180 would create a Transit Grant Program for RTD to allow free rides during ozone season. So the rural areas that do not have any regional transit or rail will helping to foot the bill for the metro area.
Two bills that would have helped counties and citizens were “postponed indefinitely” which means, killed. HB22-1045 and HCR22-1001 both would have required 2% of the registered voters in each state senate district for citizen-initiated constitutional changes, rather than petitioners just standing on a corner in Boulder to gather all of the signatures. Or HB22-1272 which states that a defendant may not be awarded reasonable attorney fees if their case is dismissed on motion prior to trial which seems very unfair to that defendant.
HB22-1062 to expand the Tax Exemption for Food bought at restaurants, food trucks, etc. is still working its way through. This would greatly reduce the sales tax revenue for our towns and counties at the same time as they are requiring us to spend more money for new mandates and laws.
The final bill to bring attention to is HB22-1351. This bill first was created because of the new 2021 road user fee that went around TABOR and would have raised gas prices by 2 cents. In this election year, HB22-1351 would “temporarily” reduce the fee and is an attempt to deflect the focus from the fact that their policies (state and federal) have reduced production of our domestic oil and gas so that the prices for fuel have risen to all time highs. Although this fee is “temporarily” reduced, it will be backfilled by the state legislature. A shell game for sure.
All in all, Colorado will be growing government, raising the cost of housing and mandating more and more on our local governments.
“The real menace of our Republic is the invisible Government which like a giant Octopus, sprawls its slimy legs over our cities, states, and nation. “
John Frances Hylan-Mayor of New York City from 1918-1925
