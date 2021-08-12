I managed a public swimming pool in Denver when I was going to college, and, after I returned from the Army more years ago than I’ll admit to. Summer after summer, there were always a few yahoos who’d complain about one thing or another, declaring they were taxpayers, as if that meant something to me. Folks seem to think there’s some special status that embraces taxpayers. There isn’t. We’re all in the same boat.
The term public servant comes to mind. You may believe lifeguards, cops, firemen, etc., feed off the public teat to your detriment. I guess that’s fine until you’re drowning in a public pool or drowning in other ways—domestic abuse, crazy neighbors, or your house is on fire.
In my experience, most public servants, a few politicians included, are the salt of the earth, who, by the way, are also taxpayers. In fact, they are in the unique position of paying part of their own salary. (Yeah, I know. Some deadbeats are working for the government. Some work for McDonald’s, J.P. Morgan Chase, Kaiser, and lord knows I saw a few in the Army.)
Fast forward to life in Park County, where, yes, taxpayers moan and groan about potholes and other road-related issues.
We live on a dirt road accessed by a paved one. Four houses share the dirt road, giving access to driveways. A shallow ditch parallels the road, and there’s a culvert under the road where it meets the paved one. Obviously, when the road was constructed, some bright bulb figured out that water drainage would require a ditch and a culvert. The road is even graded slightly toward the ditch. Good thinking.
For seven years that I know of, though, not only have the roadside ditches never been touched by Park County road crews, the culverts haven’t either. No, I take that back. Instead, county snowplows have consistently moved tons of earth into the ditches, making dams where dams shouldn’t be. They’ve blocked up the culverts, too, with their passionate plowing, not to mention the berms of earth they’ve created at the top of culdesac dirt roads.
Looking at the Park County proposed budget revenue for 2021, the most considerable bulk of the funding for Public Works comes from the Highway Users Tax, about $5,000,000.00. However, property tax funding for Public Works amounts to only $450,000.00.
Interestingly, the Park County website advises that “Public Works receives approximately $3.25 from each piece of property in the County.” I’m curious about that. My tax levy for Park County Road and Bridge is about $38.00. Are assessments so varied—lots of land with few structures—that $3.25 is the actual average? Is Public Works exclusively responsible for maintaining roads and bridges? If they are, why aren’t they getting all of my $38.00? Or are they? Maybe the Road and Bridge fund is underfunded? If it isn’t, why can’t those potholes be fixed, ditches dredged, and culverts unplugged?
Property taxes fund nothing on the state level. Property taxes fund only those services provided in your county, or more precisely, your particular location in the county. Your total mill levy assessment includes all county, special districts, and statutorily-created funding entities that provide services to you and your property. This consists of county administration, schools, water, fire, roads, and bridges, etc. You can find all these entities listed on your latest property tax assessment.
Seven entities get a piece of my property taxes. The second-lowest assessment is Park County Road and Bridge. The highest is the school district. The third highest is Elk Creek Fire, which is the only money I’m enthusiastic about giving. The fire district is visible, ready to roll when they’re needed. (Yes, wildfires are in the when, not if, category. Heart attacks come to mind, too.) The other taxing authorities? Well, let’s just say I pay the bill.
Road and Bridge funds are creatures of the Colorado Revised Statutes (CRS 43-2-202). It’s not a particularly interesting read. But, hey, instead of complaining on Facebook, take a look at source materials. Understand what you’re talking about before you post.
May I conclude that poorly trained and low-paid heavy equipment operators and chronic road maintenance negligence are budgetary rather than deadbeat issues? Maybe the former begets the latter? Perhaps the Road and Bridge Fund needs a shot in the arm? Again, I don’t know.
When I managed that swimming pool in Denver, our staff motto hung on a sign inside the office door where the public couldn’t see it. It read, “Keep the Yuckers Happy!,” except the word wasn’t Yuckers. And we did, for the most part, except for those who self-identified as taxpayers who were never happy. Ever.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.