After the 2020 census, Congressional and state legislative maps have been redrawn nationwide. Colorado has grown in population over the last 10 years from 5 million to 5.8 million and qualifies for another congressional seat in the U.S. House. Each Congressional district has to have a nearly equal population.
The post-census redistricting maps have been completed and approved by the State Supreme Court. Park County will have new representatives in Congress, the State House, and the State Senate and they are currently all Democrats.
Democrats living in Park can celebrate. Park County was previously split between two congressional districts, with most of Bailey represented. by Joe Neguse, a Democrat for CD 2. The rest of us were stuck with Doug Lamborn who, as far as I am concerned, did nothing for people in Park County.
Lamborn is a Republican who stood with the former President and voted to overthrow the results of the 2020 Presidential election (although hypocritically, not the results of the very same election that he won).
Park County is now in one district, Congressional District 7, and the incumbent is Ed Perlmutter, a Democrat from Arvada. The new district also includes much of Jefferson County and all of Lake, Teller, Chaffee, and Custer Counties.
I have already met Ed virtually and he says that he is lucky to represent the most beautiful district in the country. Ed Perlmutter was elected to congress in 2006. He’s been a lifelong resident of Jefferson county and a product of Colorado’s public schools, having graduated from Jefferson High School and the University of Colorado in Boulder for both college and law school.
In 1994 he was elected to the Colorado State Senate, where he says his priority was to improve the quality of life for hardworking Coloradans. His ability to work across the aisle has earned him a spot as one of the most bipartisan members of Congress and of Colorado’s congressional delegation, according to Georgetown University’s Bipartisan Index.
Although CD 7 favors Democrats by seven percentage points, it is still considered competitive. These points were calculated on voting results in 2018 and 2020 elections where turnout among left leaning voters was high, inspired by the former president. Park County Democrats will work hard to keep the majority blue in 2022.
The state legislative maps were redrawn so that Park is no longer in House District 60. We can say goodbye to Ron Hanks, a gun-toting, Trump-loving Republican, who showed up for the insurrection on Jan. 6 and hasn’t done anything for the residents of Park County.
We are now in House District 13, and Julie McCluskie is the incumbent Democrat from Dillon. The new district includes Chaffee, Grand, Jackson, Lake and Summit Counties. Julie was elected to House District 61 in 2018 and is serving as Chair of the Joint Budget Committee.
Her accomplishments include passing a statewide Reinsurance Program which brought down health insurance premiums, significant investments in wildfire mitigation, response and suppression along with funding for watershed restoration for areas hit hardest by wildfires, and a referred nicotine tax ballot measure that will provide new funding for rural schools, the state education fund, and ultimately bring universal preschool to every 4-year-old in the state. This bill was passed in 2020 by 69% of voters.
Denis Hisey, who wrote numerous updates about the legislative session for The Flume, has been redistricted out of Senate District 2. Park County is now in Senate District 4, which is currently represented by State Senator Tammy Story, a Democrat from Conifer, formerly district 16. According to her website Tammy has lived in the foothills of Colorado since 1987 and after sending her children to Jeffco Schools became increasingly involved in advocating for effective public education.
Tammy has been fighting for Colorado’s students, parents, and teachers for more than two decades. As a state senator she has sponsored numerous successful bills and is Vice Chair of the Capital Development, Local Government, and Education committees.
The new maps will take effect in January 2022, and the election of November 2022 will determine who will become our representatives as of January 2023. Meanwhile, Park County Democrats would like to have a candidate for each of the following county positions: County Clerk, Assessor, Sheriff, Surveyor, and Treasurer. We would really like to find a candidate for Commissioner for District 3, which currently includes Alma, Fairplay, Como, Jefferson, Hartsel, and most of the county west of Hwy 9. The incumbent is Ray Douglas, a Republican.
If you’re interested, please email me at chair@ParkDems.org. 2022 is going to be a busy year with caucus and assembly, primary, and general elections. Please join us and help do your part to keep democracy alive. Democracy is not a spectator sport.
