I suffer Christmastime with patience, knowing it won’t last very long. I envision baby Jesus somehow watching modern-day American Christmas hype on TV and throwing up on his swaddling clothes. Later, I see him asking his father—not Joseph, the other one—why the Maji brought disposable gifts and not ageless ones, gifts that would enrich the soul rather than feed the greedy.
The gift of music would have set better with the blessed infant than gold, frankincense, and myrrh. Think of it. Rather than little Jack wanting Apple AirPods for Christmas, maybe he’d beg for Bach’s “Christmas Oratorio” or Tchaikovsky’s “Nutcracker Suite.” Imagine Christmas TV hype with nothing but the glory of beautiful music riding the airwaves. The AirPods would be a nice touch, though, given that Jack could listen to Bach and Tchaikovsky as he walked to school. Or maybe he’d prefer the Fourth Movement of Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony, the “Ode to Joy.”
Fat chance, huh?
Christianity, Jesus Christ, in particular, inspired such wonderful music. Art, too. But, the TV and front yard notion of Christ’s birth relies on Santa, Frosty, Donner, Blitzen, decorated conifers, candy canes, and wrapping paper. Seems the pagan celebration of the winter solstice has trumped the birth of who Christians believe was the Savior of mankind. Pagans viewed the winter solstice as the beginning of the earth’s return to life, of their salvation from the cold and dark of winter. Christians believe the birth of Christ marked the beginning of mankind’s salvation from the cold and dark of original sin. I see the conflation.
Probably more than a few young Jacks and Jills hope to get a gun for Christmas. Not just a gun, but a semi-automatic. (How better to kill deer, coyotes, bear, and elk than with a semi-automatic rifle?) Youngsters who want AirPods just so they can listen to Beethoven as they walk to school are few if any. Such is the American Dream in the Trump Era. You can’t scare Commies off with an AirPod.
But let’s keep this upbeat. It is Christmastime, after all.
The conflation of Christmas with the pagan winter solstice ritual has always been a wonderment for children. “The children were nestled all snug in their beds; While visions of sugar-plums danced in their heads…” Jesus isn’t dancing in their heads. Instead, the glorious expectation of Christmas morning is sweets and new toys, disposable things. The gifts from the Maji become mom’s and dad’s call to celebrate the joy of their children. And righty so.
Our neighbors down the road decorate their property during Christmastime with a plywood plank upon which they’ve attached white lights to spell out the single word Jesus. No blowup Santas or Frosty the Snowman. Just that one word—Jesus. They have grandchildren. And I’m sure presents—new toys and sweets—abound when they celebrate Christmas with the kids. I’m also sure the so-called “true spirit” of Christmas is something grandpa and grandma attempt to instill in their grandchildren. Though the beautiful birth story in a manger is best told with the prospect of candies and toys to follow.
Our property is decorated with a single cranberry-colored wreath of glass orbs over our front door. That’s it. Nothing else. I have lately kept my Bah! Humbugs! to myself.
Is there a war on Christmas? If there is, I haven’t seen it. Happy Holidays is demonized for taking Christ out of Christmas. Such is the conceit of Fundamentalistic Christians. There is no other God but theirs. There is no other way to achieve salvation but theirs. And, to top it off, the chip on their shoulder reads Persecution. How else can a good Christian be a good Christian if they aren’t persecuted? Jesus provides the example. Right?
Sorry. I’m getting un-Christmasy again.
If it weren’t for gift-giving to children, Christmas would, at least for me, be a bust. But what if the Maji hadn’t appeared at the manger? Good Christians might be stuck with having to practice their devotion to Christlike principles year-round, not just at Christmastime. How would politicians and the media survive that? How would Facebook? How would a kid get a new Airpod or a Sig522 rifle if there were no gifts at Christmas?
Somehow I think children would wheedle gifts out of parents regardless.
Christmastime is a time for children. It’s also a time for families. Whether or not we question the Biblical account of Jesus as adults does not preclude us from understanding its worth. I believe that peace, joy, love are the essential lessons of Christmas. Human beings yearn to achieve those precious gifts if they’re Christians or not. And children? Well, they want sweets and toys too.
