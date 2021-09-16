Since my early days in college, when I first heard the term, the “ends justify the means” I found it revolting. That is one of the reasons I turned to support Conservative politics. Today’s Democrats have been known to not fight fair as they can seldom win arguments based on discussions of real facts, pros and cons and real life consequences of their actions. They called Trump a bully but the real bullies were the operatives of the left that would pull out all stops in order to get what they want. Bearing false witness (SCOTUS Kavanagh), political ads “throwing” little ladies off the cliff and starving children, writing potentially good bills filled with pork just to bait the opposition are but a few dirty tricks. When the Democrats ascended the throne in January 2020, their happy dance routines fairly shook the ground for weeks. Per Sen Schumer “We’re going to change America”. Well so far, not much has changed in their world. The party of unity hasn’t unified but in fact has further divided Americans, both left and right. How did they mess this up so much, so fast? They got greedy. They started out trying for a second Trump impeachment based on unsound charges. It made them look foolish as it was purely an ugly act of revenge in kicking him when he was out. In the first weeks, they proceeded to reverse many of the Trump policies, without regard to how successful they were. In these acts, they alienated more than one half of the American population as the ends would justify the means. Then the Dems turned to a vote buying scheme. They told Americans it was an emergency to get $600 into their pockets right away. Only they spent months getting out of their own way. If you were still alive after the long wait, it would get you by till they needed your support for more free money. They consider and treat their base as just stupid. Now their emergency is infrastructure and the $3.5 T social justice spending bill. The can’t get out of their own way again with all the infighting over which end result they want to fund first. You know, the ends justify the means. They hold bills hostage against themselves. They can’t sell it to the needed full 50 Democrat Senators nor the extra 10-12 Republican required votes as it is just too wasteful. Two of their own are being vilified by their own party because they intend to vote their conscience for the good of America. At the end of September, we face a debt ceiling crisis. This self-imposed budget constraint was designed to keep borrowing in check. They can’t work this amongst themselves so the plan is to grant King Biden the power to waive the debt ceiling. It is just smoke and mirrors to get the means to an end without having to justify it. They can’t pass the bills on merit so they’ll resort to reconciliation. Why try to work in concert on good legislation when they can just bend the rules. The ends justify the means. During the Trump administration, the left used the court system to enforce their will. Many of those suits were dismissed. The conservatives can now use the same tactic but after being supported court decisions, the left cries foul and demands to pack the courts. Their ends don’t justify our means.
In Colorado, the legislators can’t sell the desire to raise taxes to cover their spending so they do an end run by raising taxes via “fees”. Under specified caps, they can charge fees for most anything. If they need more than the caps allow, just cut it into multiple parts. Certainly, worthwhile projects are getting funding, but it hides the fact that authorized monies have been reallocated to sweetheart projects to pad their resumes with the voters. In our independent redistricting commission effort, the Dems found where they messed up by allowing fairness to get in the way of their agenda. They worked to alter the process but were rejected by the Supreme Court. The ends justify the means, at the local level.
In both the Colorado and Federal legislations, the Democrats control the affairs. Yet in neither place can they effectively sell their policies and programs to their constituency. Result- they lower themselves to bending the rules or use rules designed to get around the rules of good government. The ends justify the means.
Turning our attention elsewhere, most the free world, media, and his personal advisors have all condemned the Afghan pullout as conducted by Joe Biden. At least one Democrat Perspective writer backed Joe, explaining it really wasn’t his fault. Good for you, you go girl! Next international crisis? Likely Taiwan, China owns the Bidens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.