Opinions expressed in this piece do not necessarily reflect those of The Flume
As Park County comes back to a more normal life, we are relieved. June saw a very successful Bailey Day with crowded streets and no rain. The County Fair went off without a hitch and record crowds. July 4th celebration in Fairplay parade saw record numbers. Coming up this week is Burro Days and it expected to also be a huge crowd.
Hartsel Day, although a smaller venue, is another anticipated fun event. If you haven’t noticed, highway 285 has been busy most every day of the week now with RV’s and pickups loaded down with camping equipment.
This writer isn’t one for crowds of any size but it demonstrates the best of America. Good for the crowds and our county. Following dramatic and damaging shutdowns of our freedoms, Americans are exercising the freedom to travel and experience life. Freedom to celebrate our independence, our livelihood and our “Americanism”.
Unfortunately some sad sack citizens used July 4th to reiterate their dislike or even hatred of America. Some were even officials elected to serve America. They chose to desecrate our founding as a racist endeavor by misstating facts and twisting history.
Most likely those folks were not present during the founding so they actually don’t know. Over the week of the 4th, the National Football League (NFL) announced it is planning to play the one and only national anthem and also a black anthem.
The effort is disrespectful and divides America. When will they decide to play an Asian and Hispanic anthem also. The last couple years has resulted in dramatic decreases in NFL viewership. What happens when nobody watches?
Our Republican colleague wrote, last week, a paraphrased quotation by Henry Rogers Kendi “the only way to combat racism is to use racism.” Mr Rogers is suggesting we all go down the path of more racism. His book on the topic is on the recommended reading list for our Navy. I would surmise that when the Chief of Naval Operations “recommends” something, it means more than just a recommendation. In America, most of what we call racism is between the black and white populations.
A black activist/author, calling for more racism would seem just wrong. He gets to write that but we don’t have to read it. Our original Declaration of Independence specifically and simply states that “all men are created equal.” That is the basis for the founding of America.
Considering the effort of those who would demonize our 4th of July founding celebrations, how would they have written it differently to mean all men are created equal? In Denver, the mayor has set aside a week, calling for neighborhoods and friends to get together for “Denver Days.” What a great idea. The symbolism is strong and uniting. Good for them.
Last week, Democrats reminded us that we have a mere 10 years left to enjoy our freedoms with a livable earth. It sure puts my retirement plans into perspective. We also found out that the new causes of climate change and the severe heat wave is caused by Republicans and oil company executives. Now we have a more precise group of people to blame and hate. We could use some ideas on how they changed their personal lifestyle and habits to give the deniers some goals.
Thanks to both authors of the Independent and Democrat Perspectives for laying out their views on some current issues. While the Republican views differ greatly on most of the D’s, it was refreshing to see some I’s views. Maybe one half was Conservative, one half was hard left and the third half was not committal.
