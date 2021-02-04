In October, candidate Biden said, “There are certain things you can’t do by executive action unless you’re a dictator.” Biden and aides, including top White House economists, have said that they believe executive actions are pale substitutes for legislative actions.
All former presidents have relied on executive orders for some issues which required immediate action, or were not suitable for long negotiations in Congress. By the end of his ninth day, Biden had signed 40 executive orders and actions, a new record.
Did he forget what his policy was only three months previously? What about his call for unity? Why aren’t these issues being discussed and voted on by a congressional majority?
During the campaign, Mr. Biden pledged to put American workers first. One of his first acts was to sign an executive order canceling the permits for the Keystone XL Pipeline. This immediately killed approximately 3,000 jobs directly related to construction and an estimated 8,000 jobs related to production work.
In the meantime, despite the drastic reductions in carbon pollution America has accomplished in the last four years, nothing has been done internationally to address the two biggest polluters, China and India. As I’ve pointed out before, the U.S. produces about 12% of the greenhouse gases. Why isn’t the Paris Climate Agreement putting pressure where it will have the most effect?
President Biden also signed an executive order canceling many of the immigration policies President Trump had put in place. We know there are already at least 8,000 migrants headed toward the border now. Following the policies that were in place when he was vice president, this new influx will take hundreds of ICE and CBP officers off their normal security duties to provide migrant care in an effort to feed and house these families until they can be processed.
During the last migrant surge, Border Protection only had 50% manpower on the line because the rest were providing care for family groups. In that timeframe, enough opioids came across the border to kill 62,000 citizens. Is this putting America first?
Biden has also created a path to citizenship for 11 million illegal immigrants. This is at a time when over 10 million Americans are out of work due to the pandemic. This will create much competition for jobs as the economy begins to open up again later this year. Do our current citizens need the competition from people who knowingly came to this country illegally?
President Biden is on the road to undoing many of the controls on abortion. On the 40th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, Vice President Harris tweeted, “We recommit ourselves to ensuring that everyone has access to health care” (italics mine). Why doesn’t the term “everyone” include that unborn child? Babies are now surviving premature births as small as two pounds. Who is speaking for that citizen? This should always be a decision based on medical necessity, never convenience or second thoughts.
In 2018, after several Trump administration officials were harassed at restaurants while trying to dine with their families, Rep. Maxine Waters, D-CA, tweeted the following: “…if you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd. And you push back on them. And you tell them they’re not welcome anymore.” There was no disapproval from any Democratic officials.
Last week, it was announced that the office of Governor Cuomo, D-NY, had drastically underreported the number of nursing home deaths after the governor issued an order requiring nursing homes to take in COVID patients. He received lavish praise for keeping the deaths around 5,700. New York Attorney General James now says the death toll is most likely over 12,000.
Following that announcement, an unknown Twitter user issued the following tweet: “If you see anybody from the Cuomo Administration in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd. And you push back on them. And you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere.”
Democratic officials are now outraged, labeling this “targeting” and “incitement.” I agree with that 100%, but where was the outrage when one of their own was targeting the Trump administration with this same tweet, and that after actual incidents in which harassment took place?
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has gone on record as praising the storming of the Capitol as an impressive show of democracy in action. Yes, you read that right. However, she was referring to the violent invasion of the state capitol in Madison, Wisc. back in 2011. Unionists were attempting to block a vote on collective bargaining reform. Now, 10 years later, she is outraged at citizens who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. I, too, am outraged at the events of that day, but why the change of heart? What made it OK 10 years ago?
During October and November, the Democrats in Congress were stalling on moving forward with a stimulus bill because they were not happy with a few points in the package. It was fine to delay aid to American workers when the Democrats didn’t have things their way.
Now, the Republicans are objecting to a few things in the latest package. For example, why is a permanent increase in the federal minimum wage part of a package granting relief during a temporary pandemic? That should be its own bill, discussed on its own merit.
However, Republicans are now the “bad” party for holding up this stimulus package because of flagrant abuse in the bill. Why can’t the two parties concentrate on the immediate need and leave other issues for their own day?
Isn’t it strange how the tune changes depending on who is in power and who is trying to achieve their goals? Pay attention to what transpires between now and the 2022 election and see if decisions made are making life better for you and your family. If not, you know what to do in the next election.
