Opinions expressed in this piece do not necessarily reflect those of The Flume
I have a number of questions relevant to Mr. Trump and the Jan. 6, 2021 riot:
1. How can we trust the integrity of the Republican Party that continues to support the outlandish claims of Mr. Trump’s statements that the 2020 Election was a fraud? Do most Republicans think we can trust those statements?
2. Do most Republicans strongly disagree with Mr. Trump’s claims that he won the election in a landslide?
3. Do most Republicans strongly disagree with the outlandish claims by a Republican Congressional Representative from Georgia that Jan. 6 was just a few visitors to the U.S. Capitol?
4. Do most Republicans support the following statement from Fox News on Jan. 8 regarding the riots? “One of the most malevolent, toxic moments in American history unfolded at the Capitol. It’s forever stamped as a shameful date: Jan. 6, 2021.”
5. Do most Republicans agree that the following news statement from Fox News on Jan. 8 is accurate? “Marauders roamed the Capitol. Trashed the Senate parliamentarian’s Office. Wielded Confederate flags in the Ohio Clock Corridor outside the Senate Chamber. Ripped down the nameplate to the entrance of the office suite of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. Vandalized a statue of President Zachary Taylor. Carved ‘Murder the Media’ in a Capitol doorway. Extremists defecated in the hallways, stomped in their own feces and tracked their excrement across the encaustic, Minton tiles.”
6. Fox News of Jan. 8 stated that the 12th Amendment to the Constitution dictates that the House and Senate huddle in a joint session of Congress to tally the Electoral College votes. Given that statement of facts, do most Republicans agree that Mr. Trump is a threat to our democracy for claiming that the U.S. Congress could do more than count the votes?
7. Do most Republicans agree that Mr. Trump put lives, including that of his own Vice President, in jeopardy by his words of incitement and his condemnation of VP Pence and others?
8. Do most Republicans agree with following comments by Fox News on Jan. 8 in which they refer to the events of Jan. 6? “The continuity of American government teetered on a narrow ledge Wednesday. It wouldn’t have taken much for democracy to plunge into a crevasse of catastrophe.”
9. Do most Republicans agree with the following news item published Jan. 10 regarding Fox News? “Notably, former GOP House Speaker Paul Ryan, a corporate director of Fox News’ parent company Fox Corp., had, before Jan. 6, denounced the Republican effort to contest the Electoral College results. But Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch, who lead Fox Corp., have been publicly silent on the subject. Since the riot, the Murdochs’ tabloid New York Post told Trump to yield to reality and accept his loss. (nypost.com/2020/12/27/give-it-up-mr-president-for-your-sake-and-the-nations/. After the mob attack on Congress, the Murdochs’ Wall Street editorial page wrote that Trump committed impeachable offenses.
10. Do most Republicans believe that the Senate was incorrect by not agreeing to a Congressional committee to investigate the events of Jan. 6?
I admit that I normally read the Washington Post and watch ABC. However, I think that it is informative to see what people from the far right are writing and saying. The comments from Mr. Murdoch’s paper are especially informative, as I believe that Mr. Murdoch is on the far right of the political spectrum.
The above was written as questions to the Republican Party. But I also have questions to the Democratic Party. Space precludes my asking those questions herein, but this will be part of my next submission. To make you anxious to see those questions let me just say for now that it will include questions regarding investigation of the summer 2020 riots as well as the Jan. 6 riot.
