“There’s no way to end a war and make it look like you’re winning a war.” USA Today’s David Rothkopf so describes the recent dilemma of unrealistic expectations meeting on-the-ground realities in Afghanistan. President Biden has suffered harsh criticism from both the right and the left for his handling of the evacuation of Americans and allies from Kabul. And now there are calls for accountability.
What a disastrous ending. Biden was blamed for not anticipating the collapse, and our evacuation process began amid chaos and danger. Afghan citizens mobbed the airport, storming the runways, causing clogged entry gates and delaying screening.
Biden accepted all responsibility for the mayhem, even though he had no control over the original negotiations with the Taliban. In February 2020, Trump administration officials met with Taliban leadership and Pakistani representatives to carve out an American retreat from Afghanistan. The official Afghan state government was not included in these negotiations. Over 5000 Taliban prisoners were released from Afghan and Pakistani prisons, the Taliban agreed to discontinue firing on American troops, and Trump promised to leave the country by May 1, 2021. President Biden chose to honor the previous administration’s agreement and began planning with his military a slightly delayed evacuation of troops, American citizens and Afghan allies by Aug. 31.
Since this announcement, regional Afghan security forces reported threats from advancing Taliban fighters: either drop your weapons and fade away, or we will destroy you and your family. The government troops chose to fade away, leaving their weapons behind.
The Taliban thus faced little resistance from these local government forces, taking control of the country region by region. The evening before the fall of Kabul, Secretary of State Antony Blinken was assured by Afghan President Ashraf Ghani that “he’d fight to the death” against the Taliban. But did Ghani believe in a demoralizing agreement negotiated with the Taliban without his government’s involvement? The next day Ghani fled as the Taliban took control of the capitol.
President Biden cannot control a frenzied, fearful crowd of Afghan civilians who storm the airport hoping to escape Taliban rule. He cannot inspire the Afghan security forces to stand strong against the Taliban. He cannot repair the damage done to US relations with the Ghani government.
But he took responsibility and he continued to work the problem. His plan: increasing troop levels at the airport, securing the gates, screening and evacuating more people each day. And now over 120,000 American and Afghan civilians have flown out of Afghanistan in the last two weeks.
But, as Biden’s National Security Advisor commented, “No plan survives its first contact with reality.” Last week Islamic State Khorasan (Isis-K) took responsibility for a devastating suicide bombing at the airport’s main gate. Thirteen US soldiers and over 170 Afghan civilians were killed.
The Taliban leaders condemned the bombing by their sworn enemy, Isis-K--made up mainly of disaffected former Taliban fighters who believe the Taliban leadership not radical enough. Now the Taliban must attempt to uproot and exterminate Isis-K to prove they can effectively govern Afghanistan.
Biden threatened retaliation against the bombing perpetrators. And indeed, the following day, two Isis-K planners were killed by a US drone strike. Sunday the US destroyed a vehicle packed with explosives in Kabul.
Even though American presence on the ground is shrinking, these successful discoveries and attacks are proof of our continuing intelligence capability in the region. Biden has promised that any Americans or Afghan allies who wish to leave Afghanistan will be evacuated, even after the August deadline.
The Taliban has pledged to keep the borders and the airport open once the American forces leave. The U.S. and 114 allied countries have signed an agreement to hold them to this pledge.
But how can the U.S. ensure the Taliban follow through with their human rights and counterterrorism promises? Follow the money: 90% of Afghan foreign reserves are in U.S. banks; three-quarters of the Afghan government has been funded by international donors.
The Taliban need access to this funding, and they need help from experienced Afghan civil servants and regional experts to help govern their country. And they also face rising resistance to the takeover. For the Afghans, unfortunately, this civil war has not ended.
Accountability? In defense of President Biden, who actually opposed continuing this war once Osama Bin Laden was killed and al-Qaeda was routed, Lawrence O’Donnell gets the last word, from his eponymous cable TV show:
“The lesson for a country that has not won a war since 1945 is: Stop launching wars of dubious legality and unclear moral purpose that we do not know how to win. The people who own the American exit from the Afghanistan war are the people who advocated launching that war, and more importantly, the people who never learned, the people who never stopped advocating for continuing that war.”
