When they say “Tax the Rich”, they’re not talking about you. The Biden Tax Plan will affect Americans who earn more than $400,000 a year, or less than 1.8% of Americans. If you make less than $400,000, then the plan will not affect you.
When Republicans fight against the Biden tax increase, they are fighting to protect the wealth of exactly 1.8% of Americans. When Democrats argue for an increase in personal taxes, they are fighting for the needs of the remaining 98.2% of us. In other words, it is very likely they are fighting for you, regardless of who you voted for.
Americans have gotten used to the idea that winning the popular vote doesn’t ensure anything anymore, but why are we allowing less than 2% of Americans to drive our country into bankruptcy?
When you boil it down, people oppose raising taxes for two reasons. Some simply don’t want more money taken from their paycheck. This is an understandable position for middle-class and low-income families that
are already living paycheck to paycheck. Or maybe they just want to spend their hard earned money on what they want or need, be it a nicer home, a nicer car, college, or whatever. Personal deprivation is a legitimate reason to oppose a tax increase.
Others oppose taxes as a matter of principle. This groups says things like “Taxation is theft,” conveniently forgetting that taxes are how we pay for roads, the military, and other necessities. Ironically, many of this group consider themselves to be patriots, even as they are undermining the security of the very country they claim to love.
People in the first group – the people for whom a significant tax increase could create a genuine financial hardship – tend to be patriotic, law-abiding individuals who are doing the best they can to follow the law and to earn a living for themselves and their families.
This group, and especially those from rural areas, are the backbone of our military. These are the small business owners who struggle to provide not only goods and services for their communities but also to
create jobs. They are the teachers, doctors, and others who serve their communities.
Very few, if any, of these people are included in the 1.8% of Americans who earn more than $400,000 a year.
Yet, through the sheer repetition of yet another lie, Republicans have managed to convince minimum wage workers who earn less than $15,000 a year that the government wants more of their money.That is simply not true.
Here is the reality:
Minimum wage workers (federal minimum wage) earn less than $15,000 a year but pay a tax rate of 10%. That’s if they work full-time, which many are not allowed to do because employers don’t want to pay full-time benefits. If you earn $50,000 a year, you pay a 22% rate, minus deductions.
The tax rate for someone like Jeff Bezos, after deductions and loopholes, is 0.98%. That is not a typo. If you are reading this, there is a 98.2% chance that your federal tax rate is 10 to 20 times higher than Jeff Bezos and other Super Wealthy Americans.
That’s just the personal income for Bezos. His company, Amazon, pays an actual tax rate of only 9.4%, still less than the tax rate for minimum wage workers and much less than the tax rate for you. Meanwhile, patriotic Americans – the ones who actually pay their taxes – are also underwriting the payroll costs for Amazon, Walmart, and other low-pay jobs through Medicaid, food stamps, and other government programs for their employees.
Patriotic Americans who pay their fair share of taxes have every right
to be outraged by a tax code that shows this kind of favoritism. That brings us to the other group, those who oppose taxes on principle.
This was the motivation behind TABOR, Colorado’s infamous law under which we will deprive our state of $4.1 billion so that each taxpayer can receive a TABOR refund of $69 for 2021. This, in a state that is ranked 45th in rural interstate road conditions, 48th in the percentage of pregnant women receiving adequate access to prenatal care, and 47th in teacher pay.
Enough is enough. It’s time for the real patriots of both political parties and unaffiliated voters to stand up to the freeloading pretend patriots of the something for nothing crowd. Republican lawmakers consistently run up debt and then refuse to pay the bills, choosing instead to pass the cost along to our children and grandchildren.
Then they have the audacity to accuse Democratic lawmakers of living beyond their means, when, in fact, Democrats are creating ways to pay for necessary government services.
You’re already doing your part. It’s time for the super-rich to step up and do theirs.
