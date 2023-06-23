The term “Woke” was mentioned in a 1962 New York Times Magazine article. It referred to the vernacular of the time in black Harlem society. It was a descriptive term of one who was “alert to racial prejudice and discrimination.” It actually had roots back to the 1930’s as “stay woke,” which referred to acknowledgement of general social and political issues of African Americans. Finding a singular definition is not practical, as it has been picked up in several dictionaries and the term has been modified over the decades of social change. The author of Dictionary of Contemporay Slang is quoted as “I think “woke” is a very interesting term right now, because I think it’s an unusable word-although used all the time- because it doesn’t actually mean anything.”
So why is it so controversial now? Originally the term was simply used to describe an awareness, feeling or understanding of a social situation one finds themselves in. Those thoughts or feelings were fluid with the person or the times in which they found themselves. Eventually, in the mid 2000’s, it became descriptive of groups of people who were of the same mind for any number of activist causes. Black Lives Matter and Antifa come to mind, and perhaps this is where “woke” became a pejorative term. Being woke had been a benign term which carried a meaning of anti-discriminatory, inclusiveness, empathetic, kind, Christian, etc, etc. Instead, it became a rallying cry for activist conspiracy, cancellation, and violent behaviors with “my way or the highway” in getting what they demanded in social change. They can’t persuade for their causes, so they force them.
