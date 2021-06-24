Opinions expressed in this piece do not necessarily reflect those of The Flume
In my submission for the Independent perspective for the June 11 edition of The Flume, I asked hard questions of the Republican Party. These were primarily related to the Jan. 6 riot and the claim of a fraudulent 2020 election. I now submit hard questions to the Democratic Party. However, these are not related exclusively to the 2020 election and the riot on Jan. 6.
A. Do most Democrats agree that the proposed commission for investigating the Jan. 6 riot should also investigate the riots and looting that took place during the summer of 2020?
B. Do most Democrats believe that President Biden is incorrect in his broad definition of infrastructure?
C. Do most Democrats believe that the federal government has responsibilities for education of pre-kindergarten children and education for two years of community college?
D. Do most Democrats believe that some of the proposals of the current administration are steps toward a socialist form of government?
E. The following comments are attributed to Paul Ryan who was the former speaker of the House of Representatives:
“Joe Biden was put into the presidency by swing suburban voters – the kind who normally vote Republican, but in this case did so only for Congress and not for president. They expected a center-left unifier. The problem is, he has focused on unifying, not the nation, but the Democratic Party, surrendering to its progressive base. In 2020, the country wanted a nice guy who would move to the center and depolarize our politics. Instead, we got a nice guy pursuing an agenda more leftist than any president in my lifetime.” Do most Democrats believe the words in quotes?
F. Do most Democrats believe that President Biden has made genuine efforts to compromise on the major pieces of legislation that his administration has proposed?
G. Do most Democrats believe that it is good politics to chastise members of the Democratic Party who differ with stated party positions? Was it legitimate to condemn Senators Hickenlooper and Manchin for their positions on certain issues which differed from the stated Democratic Party position?
H. Do most Democrats agree with the immigration policies of the Biden administration? Do most think that these policies may have encouraged illegal immigration? (Note: These questions were written during the week that: a) Vice President Harris was in Guatemala and made a statement discouraging illegal immigration and b) the Supreme Court ruled unanimously that individuals that entered the U.S. illegally could not be given a green card even if they were trying to escape from a country that was full of violence and corruption.)
I. Do most Democrats agree that Mr. Trump started a good policy for U.S. relations with China?
J. Do most Democrats approve of the foreign policies of the Biden administration instead of the Make America Great Again (MAGA)/isolationist policies of the Trump Administration? What about the international community? Do they favor MAGA or the Biden Policy of “America is Back Again”?
In Independent perspectives which I have written (alternating weeks with the Independent perspectives of Mr. Seaton), I have asked challenging questions to both the Republican Party and the Democratic Party. I am not a member of any party. Furthermore, the other writer of the Independent perspectives and I do not coordinate our submissions (however, we generally agree). But readers may legitimately ask what are my principles and objectives which I partially did in previous Independent perspectives. I will answer my own questions to the Republicans (June 11) and the Democrats (June 25 – this input) in my submission for Independent perspectives for July 9.
Thanks to all and may each of you have a happy 4th of July.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.