A freshman at Howard University in Washington, D.C., an HBCU (Historically Black College or University), awoke February 1st to an emergency message on her school email: Do not report to class, remain in your dormitory. The school has received a bomb threat. Shelter in place until further notice. What a way to start Black History Month.
Seventeen bomb threats were delivered on February 1st, at least three by Neo-Nazi extremists. The FBI is investigating; hopefully the perpetrators will be brought to justice. But meanwhile, a young coed sat in her dorm room, afraid, shocked, perhaps ready to give up her quest for an excellent education. And that’s the point. Bomb threats have a chilling effect.
Maybe a little black history is in order. And, by the way, this isn’t history I was taught in my Denver public high school--not until I took a Black History course at university did I come across a description of what happened in the South during Reconstruction. Most of my generation (Northern Boomers) did not spend much time on the Civil War and its aftershocks: Slavery was bad, the North won, the slaves were freed, the South rebuilt, move on. But it wasn’t that simple.
President Lincoln did not want any prosecutions of or reparations from the southerners involved in the secession. His hope was to rebuild a civil society in the south, with blacks and whites living side-by-side, peacefully, through Reconstruction. But Lincoln did not live to see his hopes realized. Northerners, some of them indeed opportunistic carpetbaggers, streamed south to help the transition. Many urban abolitionists came down to help establish black infrastructure--schools, small businesses and farms, libraries, banks, churches, social clubs and other institutions--to help the new black citizens begin their lives outside of slavery’s bounds.
But some Southern white neighbors would not abide. Schools and properties were burned, black business owners were terrorized, and the North had to send federal troops south to contain the violence and protect the new black citizens. Ten years later the 1876 Presidential election was contested. Samuel Tilden won the popular vote but lost the Electoral College vote to Rutherford B. Hayes 184-185. Some states pulled their Electors, causing a Constitutional crisis. Sound familiar?
Finally the informally arranged Compromise of 1877 allowed Hayes to take the Presidency, but only if he agreed to remove all federal troops from the South. He did, thereby cementing anti-black rule in the Southern states for over 100 years. Reconstruction was over. Segregation, and later Jim Crow laws, caused the apartheid we now associate with Southern society. Many southern blacks felt betrayed and left the South--a migration that became The Great Migration and continued until the 1970s, as blacks realized they could not succeed in states where local governments were dedicated to suppressing their rights. The violence--and yes, there were bombings (in Tulsa, OK, the entire black community of Greenwood was destroyed)--had a chilling effect, closing down the black economy in southern regions and causing a diaspora that crippled efforts at integration and recovery.
So today these same tactics of threatening intimidation are used to chill the ambitions of our fellow citizens of color. We watched this month as flag wavers in Orlando screamed Nazi slogans and roughed up a young Jewish man who stopped to challenge their hate speech. The first HBCU bomb threat was actually called in on Martin Luther King’s birthday, January 15th. The Supreme Court overturned a lower federal court injunction of a gerrymandered Alabama election map that disenfranchised black voters. Is this how America celebrates Black History Month?
Since President Gerald Ford declared February Black History Month in 1976, Americans have traditionally used this time to learn about and celebrate the many contributions made by African Americans since the first settling of our nation. But not this year: governors and school boards are eliminating curricula that examine the racial truths of our past. Books are being banned, teachers are being fired, parents are demanding that they control what schools can teach. So then are we going back to the time when us Boomers knew nothing of the unfair treatment of blacks throughout America’s history? Are we regressing to “Make America Great Again?”
Ridiculous demands are being placed on teachers who want to follow curriculum guidelines, but find some expectations impossible. “How do you teach about Jackie Robinson if you are not allowed to explain WHY the Negro League existed?” one teacher asked. Another was told to tell “both sides of the Holocaust.” “How do you do that, what’s the other side?” the teacher asked, exasperated. Her principal said, “Just do your best.” Black history is American history. You cannot understand the American Experience or our ongoing struggle with institutional racism if you do not study the failures of Reconstruction, Jim Crow, Brown vs. Board of Education, segregation and the need for HBCUs in the first place!!, the rise of the Ku Klux Clan, The Civil Rights Act of 1976, and many other “sensitive” issues that may cause students discomfort when examined.
I am of German heritage. I have no problem with students studying the Holocaust--I want everyone to know what happened in Nazi Germany so it never happens again. If there are whites who believe we should not study the racist mistakes of the past in this country, does that mean institutional racism should continue, that it’s OK?
Please let’s celebrate Black History Month with education and discussion - not with book bannings, bomb threats and hate speech.
