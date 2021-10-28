Our community needs 4B. I know many of you have already cast your ballots, and my hope is that the large majority have voted yes on Proposition 4B because our community needs and deserves this budget augmentation for the Park County School District RE-2. For those of you who have not yet voted, I urge you to support this Mill Levy Override. Many people have seen our postcards and questioned the statement about this proposition costing the average homeowner only $5.15 a month. “But what will it cost me?” they’ve asked. Okay. Say your home was assessed at $1 million. The cost to you would be $16.40 a month. I don’t know about you, but I know I waste way more than that a month on coffees, snacks, and miscellaneous junk, and I certainly don’t live in a million dollar home. And here’s the thing, this wouldn’t be wasting money on frivolous junk. This would be increasing the revenue going into our schools in order to fund a vocational tech program and enhanced educational opportunities for students. With this funding, we could better support and, hopefully, expand our band and athletic offerings, increase mental health programs, and improve educational technology. When we strengthen our schools, we strengthen our community. We have the opportunity to help shape more well-rounded children and young adults who will graduate high school prepared and excited to make an impact. I don’t know if people realize the rate at which families are moving from our area in order to pursue more opportunities for their children. This doesn’t have to be the case. We have the power right now to do more, to offer more, to help our children achieve more. Let’s do right by the future of this community by supporting strong schools.
Kristen Kraus
Alma
