Choice matters. Voting matters. With just under three months until the Midterm Elections, Americans face choices so critical to the survival of our democratic experiment. And conflicting accounts, salacious fund-raising emails, posturing, Primary Election disappointments—so much of the traffic on media outlets confuse and discourage. This November, voting is more important than ever—don’t despair, this is NOT a “head in the sand’ moment!
As we saw in the Kansas vote, which secured the right to reproductive choice for that state’s citizens, we do not need to submit to minority rule. Returning decisions regarding personal rights to state legislatures, as the Dobbs case overturning Roe v Wade has done, puts overwhelming power in the hands of these locally elected officials. Voters can express their beliefs at the polls, and by stepping up in this upcoming election; we can overcome the recent voting restrictions that indicate “some people don’t want some people to vote.”
By choosing our state representatives and senators carefully, we can secure our voting rights and our personal rights at the state level. This is not the year to automatically mark “R” in down-ballot races. This is not the year to leave selections on your ballot blank. Currently Colorado has inclusive voting regulations: every registered voter receives a ballot by mail, to be dropped off or mailed back. But there are Republican candidates who would try to change that system if they were elected Secretary of State or state legislator. One candidate wants all ballots to be hand counted for every election, every race. Obviously, this person has never been an election judge!
Currently Colorado law secures a woman’s right to reproductive choice. But even here in Park County a few months ago, one commissioner attempted to make our county a “sanctuary” from choice, disregarding state law and preventing the distribution of family planning medications or procedures within our borders (we may soon have a pharmacy in Fairplay). Two commissioners refused to place the discussion on the agenda since it did not address legitimate COUNTY business. As one voter said Sunday on Meet the Press, “You don’t have to believe in abortion to honor other people’s rights.”
And this is the point—other people’s rights. The minority should not control the agenda and restrict the rights of others by using political manipulation. If we all have equal access to voting, the majority opinion should guide our legislators and local officials. In Colorado we have equal access to voting—but we MUST use it. The League of Women Voters produces information on all candidates, including questionnaire answers, in all races everywhere, on their excellent, non-partisan website: vote411.com. Just enter your zip code, your local sample ballot loads, and you can research the positions of the candidates seeking your support. DO your research, it’s easy, and you can vote YOUR values instead of just marking “R” down your ballot.
While local races are crucial this year, much is also riding on the US House and Senate elections. In recent weeks, we’ve seen Congress actually enact a series of laws which will directly benefit Americans. With NO support from Republican members, our legislators passed The Inflation Reduction Act—the largest investment in climate mitigation ever. It also includes assistance for those buying health insurance, it caps insulin prices and sets up drug pricing controls for Medicare patients, establishes a 15% minimum tax for large corporations so they pay their fair share, and more. The first gun safety legislation in nearly 30 years; The CHIPS Act, aid to veterans poisoned during service; 528,000 new jobs last month; a 3.5% unemployment rate—President Biden and Congress are finally getting things done, addressing some of our problems. All of this was accomplished with a 50-50 Senate, Vice President Kamala Harris casting the deciding vote in many cases.
We have complained for years about a “do-nothing Congress.” Now we can actually see what can be accomplished with legislators pulling together, enacting President Biden’s agenda for the American people. This process to “provide for the common good” (one stated purpose of uniting under our Constitution) could be facilitated by giving President Biden stronger majorities in the House and Senate. Face it, Republicans are stuck in obstructionism, following a failed cult leader who can’t move beyond The Big Lie. If you choose to vote “R” for your Congressional candidate, you are voting against your own best interests.
The recent FBI attempt to retrieve classified documents from Mar-a-Lago has somehow become a boon to the former president, launching him back into the news, giving his fundraising platforms new fodder. Now it seems, unless he is indicted, he will be nominated as the 2024 Presidential candidate. In her concession speech, Liz Chaney (R-WY), who lost her primary because of her strong leadership on the January 6 Committee, said, “Our nation is barrel-ing, once again, toward crisis, lawlessness and violence. No American should support election deniers for any position of responsibility, where their refusal to follow the rule of law will corrupt our future.” Democracy is on the line this fall. If Republicans take the House, likely leader Kevin McCarthy has promised to disband the January 6 Committee, end its investigations, and launch an investigation of his own into Merrick Garland, the Department of Justice, and the FBI.
A weekend poll reported 57% of Americans, 61% of Independents, want the January 6 Committee investigation to continue. We are the majority. We must vote OUR interests! We will lose the investigation if the Republicans take the House. We do not want Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, a Trump sycophant, to control the agenda of the People’s House! Don’t leave the ballot line blank--vote for Brittany Petersen for Colorado’s 7th Congressional District, a Democrat, sure, but a fact-based legislator first.
