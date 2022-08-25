Choice matters. Voting matters. With just under three months until the Midterm Elections, Americans face choices so critical to the survival of our democratic experiment. And conflicting accounts, salacious fund-raising emails, posturing, Primary Election disappointments—so much of the traffic on media outlets confuse and discourage. This November, voting is more important than ever—don’t despair, this is NOT a “head in the sand’ moment!

As we saw in the Kansas vote, which secured the right to reproductive choice for that state’s citizens, we do not need to submit to minority rule. Returning decisions regarding personal rights to state legislatures, as the Dobbs case overturning Roe v Wade has done, puts overwhelming power in the hands of these locally elected officials. Voters can express their beliefs at the polls, and by stepping up in this upcoming election; we can overcome the recent voting restrictions that indicate “some people don’t want some people to vote.” 

