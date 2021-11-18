My friend, Darryl, was an air traffic controller when President Reagan deregulated airlines. It would be an understatement to say that Darryl was no fan of Ronald Reagan.
George Seaton’s many “Independent Perspective” columns are worth reading for the writing: his words and phrase choices stir the reader’s emotions. Good writing does that. Often, however, his name calling lacks data and is sophomoric.
But when he equated Ronald Reagan’s personality (inferences implied) to that of Stalin, Mao and Kim Jong-un, I was saddened.
Even Darryl would not do that.
B. Bennett,
Hartsel
