When this is published, we’ll have the raw data from Tuesday’s Coordinated election. The election process will go on for weeks, though. Verifications, audits, recounts if required, etc., will continue into December. I wonder how many local or national elections will be deemed “stolen” by folks who disagree with the results? For example, suppose Terry McAuliffe loses the governorship in Virginia. Will he and his followers storm the statehouse claiming fraud?
Also, by the time this is published, the Supreme Court will have heard oral arguments in two cases challenging the Texas law restricting abortions. The Court is fast-tracking challenges to the Texas law by allowing petitioners to bypass the Court of appeals.
What’s primarily at issue is not the right to an abortion but rather the law’s constitutionality. The law provides no state enforcement of its provisions. Instead, it gives citizens the authority (and a bounty besides) to sue abortion providers or anyone who aids and abets someone seeking an abortion after six weeks of pregnancy.
Trumplicans have clearly established their disdain for the rule of law. The ploy used in the abortion law argues that since Texas does not enforce the law, no court can order them to not enforce it. To paraphrase Chief Justice Roberts’s observation: Can a state avoid responsibility for its own laws?
A Tennessee law authorizes teachers to sue schools that allow transgender students to use bathrooms that match their gender identity. A Florida law enables students to sue schools that permit transgender girls to participate in girls’ team sports. In addition, laws are pending in a few states that will authorize parents to sue schools for teaching or speakers who discuss critical race theory on school grounds.
Oh, those clever Trumplicans. Do you see the duplicity? Do you understand the extent to which Trumplicans are dismantling the rule of law in America? How can you enjoin a state from enforcing one of its laws if the responsibility for enforcement doesn’t lie with the state? And, perhaps more importantly, are these laws creating a system of vigilante justice?
Think about it. Say Colorado enacts a law that states it is illegal for businesses to allow customers to enter the premises without a facemask during a pandemic. But the enforcement of the law is given to private citizens who are authorized to sue the business owner who allows customers to enter their establishment without facemasks. So you file a suit to enjoin the state from enforcing the law. But the state argues, rightly so, they don’t enforce the law; private citizens do.
The vigilante aspect of such laws is obvious. Say the Kum & Go clerk pissed you off the other day, so you just hang out in the store a while and wait for some yahoo to be allowed to enter the store without a mask; you snap a picture, have a witness, and sue the store.
Let’s say Colorado enacts a law outlawing AR-15s. But the enforcement mechanism is given to private citizens authorized by the law to sue those who possess, trade, manufacture or sell AR-15s. How could you enjoin the state from enforcing the law when the law doesn’t give the enforcement responsibility to the state?
Even with the current makeup of the Supreme Court, I suspect this blatant effort by Trumplicans to deconstruct the essential principles of the rule of law in this country will be held unconstitutional. If it isn’t, we’re in greater danger of losing our democracy than I thought.
Another abortion case is scheduled for oral arguments before the Supreme Court on Dec. 1, 2021. In that case out of Mississippi, Dobbs v. Women’s Health Organization, the Court has limited the scope to a single question, “Whether all pre-viability prohibitions on elective abortions are unconstitutional.”
“There were two kinds of cases before the Supreme Court,” Jeffrey Toobin wrote in The Nine: Inside the Secret World of the Supreme Court. “There were abortion cases—and there were all the others. Abortion was (and is) the central legal issue before the Court. It defined the judicial philosophies of the justices. It dominated the nomination and confirmation process. It nearly delineated the difference between the national Democratic and Republican parties.”
I will gently disagree with Mr. Toobin’s conclusion. Though abortion cases crystallize the near and far reaches of both the left and right, the difference between the national Democratic and Republican parties is significantly more stark than that. Democrats are, as they’ve always been in recent history, a loose confederation of causes, rarely agreeing on a common path to achieve their goals. Republicans, on the other hand, are today a cult of personality intent on the deconstruction of the rule of law, looking all the way to Hungary for a new template on which to base our republic.
Go figure.
