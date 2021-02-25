Opinions expressed in this piece do not necessarily reflect those of The Flume
What are Republicans? What do they stand for? I get these questions a lot these days. It seems people think the Republicans have left their values behind, or are a party exclusively for white males. Nothing could be further from the truth.
Let’s look at what Republicans have stood for through history. I’ll start with equal opportunity for all. Note that I didn’t say equal outcome for all. That involves factors well beyond the control of any party in power.
In the 1860s, the first Republican president, Abraham Lincoln, emancipated the slaves. During the Reconstruction years in the 1870s, presidential candidate Rutherford B. Hayes made an agreement with the Democratic Party. In exchange for certifying his election in Congress, he acknowledged Democratic control of all southern states.
The following two decades saw enactment of many of what were called “Jim Crow” laws solidifying the philosophy of “separate but equal.” This led to anything but equal conditions for Blacks in the south under Democrat governments.
Jump to the 1960s. The southern states, still controlled by Democrats, fought hard to keep poll taxes and segregated schools. These laws kept new generations of Blacks from achieving to their fullest potential. Move to the years 2009-2017. With our first Black president, did minorities fare any better? Statistics say the answer is no.
In the eight years that Obama was in office, Black unemployment went from 10.1% to 8.4%. This is a 13% decline in eight years. In the first three years Trump was in office (prior to the pandemic), that statistic went from 8.4% to 6.1%, a 27% decrease in just three years. A Title III program called “Strengthening Historically Black Colleges Program” went from a funding level of $245 million in 2017 to $325 million by 2020. This was with a Republican president and Senate.
Let’s look at a few other Republican values that stand firm. The first line of the 2016 Republican Party Platform, which was readopted in 2020, says, “We believe in American exceptionalism.” Since it won its independence from Britain, America has been a leader on the world stage. Our massive manufacturing capability provided the machinery needed to defeat two world powers simultaneously during WWII.
The Statue of Liberty has a plaque that reads “Give me your tired, your poor.” During the mass emigration from Europe in the early 1900s, thousands of migrants came to the U.S., following a legal and sustainable path to jobs and citizenship. As a world leader, we provide more foreign aid dollars to developing nations than any other country.
We believe in the constitution, both as the nation’s founding document and as an enduring covenant with the intent of the founding fathers in their language, not a document that should be dynamically changing.
We also believe in limited government and separation of powers between the three branches. In addition, Republicans have a strong belief in states’ rights where local citizens have a greater voice in electing officials and passing laws that dictate the circumstances of our daily lives. The U.S. Constitution limits the role of the federal government primarily to defense of the nation and promotion of interstate commerce.
We believe in border control but not control of schools, businesses, and religious institutions. The legal citizens of America know how to provide for themselves given the opportunity to do so.
Locally elected school boards should determine appropriate curricula, not government bureaucrats 2,000 miles away. The very first amendment to the constitution passed by our founding fathers guarantees a right to peaceably gather and protest, a right to speak our minds without having our social media blocked, and a right to meet in congregations to worship together as we see fit.
When it comes to businesses, our economy thrived when our country was led by a businessman, rather than floundering as it did when led by a professional politician the previous eight years.
All of the above can be found by going to gop.com and searching for “party platform.” There is, of course, much more detail. In addition, we believe energy independence is essential to the security of the nation; the sanctity of human life must be protected both in the womb and in later years of life when it becomes difficult to speak for oneself; and that a government that empowers people, restricting its reach into our lives, provides the most freedom and opportunity.
The government derives its authority from the people and that must never be reversed. Fully educated people acting in their own best interest in a competitive market make society better off. Government powers do not arise from emergency or social need.
If you believe in a smaller, less intrusive government, more personal responsibility for self and family, and the foundation provided by the constitution rather than an ever-changing rule book by whatever party happens to be in power, think about voting for candidates in 2022 that share those beliefs.
