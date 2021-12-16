I feel a need to respond to some misinformation in Flip Boettcher’s article on viruses and bacteria (11/26/2021). According to the Centers for Disease Control, the total deaths due to COVID-19 in the United States are 793,937, not 16,000. The deaths in Colorado are 9,465, not 223, with 854,084 total cases, not 6,202. The total cases in the U.S are almost 50 million. The author wrote that 1.5 million people worldwide have been infected, with 95,000 deaths whereas Worldometer (based primarily on official governmental data sources) reports 270 million cases and over 5 million deaths worldwide.
Louise Peterson
Guffey
