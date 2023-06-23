I wrote recently about the sad misuse of the word “socialism.” Today I look at another highly loaded word (and concept), “woke.”
The connection between being “woke” or “awake” and being aware of racial and social injustice goes back a century or more, largely used by and in reference to Blacks and African-American social issues. (It should be noted, however, that the term was used by abolitionist Republican supporters of Lincoln leading up to the 1860 election.) The word has broadened in the last decade to include other social issues that extend beyond just racism, such as matters of systemic sexism and social justice failures.
Some people who reject the term “woke” (or treat it as pejorative) like to claim they are “awake.” But the distinction isn’t very good. We all know people who go through their day awake and still oblivious to so much happening around them. Really, “woke” is more akin to “awakened” than just “awake.” It is an idea that emphasizes active awareness, and especially a dawning or growth of awareness.
Fundamentally, to be “woke” is to acknowledge the existence of racial and economic and gender inequities that run through our entire system, in housing, in justice, in policing, in banking, in healthcare. To not be “woke” in this sense is to either be uninformed, or to be so driven by dogma that you deny reality, because the existence of these things is a matter of fact, supported by vast amounts of objective evidence, and they cannot be treated without acknowledging their existence. To not be woke is to not be a moral person.
Senator Daniel Patrick Moynihan famously asserted, “You are entitled to your opinion. But you are not entitled to your own facts.” That systemic inequities exist is a matter of fact. Nobody should be pretending otherwise. That is why I say that every moral, informed person must be “woke.” But dealing with the issues that wokeness brings to the surface is very much a matter of opinion, a matter of personal political philosophy.
Being woke doesn’t mean you believe in defunding the police. It doesn’t require you to believe in reparations. It doesn’t mean you must support affirmative action. It doesn’t mean you reject capitalism. It demands no particular public school curriculum. It just means you recognize we have problems that need to be discussed and addressed.
Of course, the term is most popular among the politically left-leaning (and widely among a large majority of millennials and younger, regardless of political viewpoint). But there is no reason it should not be embraced by those on the right, as well. To make fun of the word, to denigrate those who use it or take pride in applying it to themselves, is childish. It is also foolish, because it removes you from the public marketplace of ideas. Conservative solutions will not be implemented, or even considered, if denial, insults, and empty rhetoric are all that get offered. You cannot be part of the solution if you don’t recognize the problem. Which means being “woke.” Be independent. Don’t let others manipulate you with rhetoric. Acknowledge that we have problems, and apply your own thinking to how best to deal with them, and to which political candidates you believe will best represent your ideas.
