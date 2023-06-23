I wrote recently about the sad misuse of the word “socialism.” Today I look at another highly loaded word (and concept), “woke.”

The connection between being “woke” or “awake” and being aware of racial and social injustice goes back a century or more, largely used by and in reference to Blacks and African-American social issues. (It should be noted, however, that the term was used by abolitionist Republican supporters of Lincoln leading up to the 1860 election.) The word has broadened in the last decade to include other social issues that extend beyond just racism, such as matters of systemic sexism and social justice failures.

