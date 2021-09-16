In my last submission (September 3rd), I indicated that I would write on masks and freedom in this submission.
Freedom does not mean that one is free to do whatever one would like to do. For example, free speech guaranteed by the First Amendment does not allow one to cry “Fire” in a crowded theater when there is no fire.
Freedom does not mean that you can drive 100 miles an hour down an Interstate highway. Similarly, freedom does not mean that one can refuse to wear a mask when refusal to do so jeopardizes the lives of others. Give me a break Republicans, do you care only for yourselves? Recent actions by Republicans make me think that that is the case. I am referring here to the anti-mask laws passed in Texas and Florida.
There are limitations regarding personal freedom regarding vaccines also. A half-dozen GOP governors threatened to sue President Biden for recent directions regarding vaccines for the virus. The Republican National Committee threatened suits as well.
But the legal ground on which they stand is shaky based on a century of Supreme Court precedent. The crux of the debate is where one’s personal freedom lies in relation to the broader health and rights of the nation. About a century ago, in 1905, the Supreme Court was asked a similar question and sided with the vaccine mandates. In 1905, at the height of a smallpox outbreak and at a time when infectious diseases were the No. 1 killer in America, the court considered whether Cambridge, MA could force people to get vaccinated for it. There was intense and passionate resistance to these vaccine mandates.
In a 7-2 ruling in Jacobson v. Massachusetts, the US Supreme Court cited that jurisdictions do have the right to require people to get vaccinated. Justice John Marshall Harlan wrote, rather presciently for today’s pandemic, that: “upon the principle of self-defense, of paramount necessity, a community has the right to protect itself against an epidemic of disease which threatens the safety of its members.”
He hit at this core idea among vaccine-mandate skeptics that personal liberty must come above all else. Liberty, he wrote, is not “an absolute right in each person to be, in all times, and in all circumstances, wholly freed from restraint.” In other words, freedom has legal limitations and moral responsibility to the welfare of others.
Another Supreme Court case dealt with people who say they won’t get vaccinated on religious grounds: The 1944 case Prince v. Massachusetts, the justices put boundaries on religious freedom, writing: The right to practice religion freely does not include liberty to expose the community to communicable disease to ill health or death.
I challenge both Republicans and Democrats to “think outside the box” of supporting all their Party’s policies. Unfortunately, trumplicans do not appear to be able to think outside the box of whatever trump says” is good.
I conclude that Democracy is in dire straits because of the irrational and uncaring thoughts of some regarding not supporting masks and vaccine mandates.
Happy ending: I overheard laughter (but not the conversation) of two young ladies, and I asked them how they could have laughter when there were so many problems in the world. Their response and resulting good, happy conversation put a smile on my face and we wished each other well. My message is for all of us to be happy and try to work together, respect each other, and think outside the box of your party.
