Opinions expressed in this piece do not necessarily reflect those of The Flume
A brief history of marijuana in Colorado: medical marijuana was legalized by the voters in 2000, followed by recreational marijuana in 2012. Both were constitutional amendments and they have some conflicting requirements.
Due to Colorado rule-makings and the fact marijuana was and is a federally controlled drug, it was effectively limited to home-grow with some limited care giver ability until a couple of court rulings in 2007 and 2009. On the heels of that was a memorandum from the federal government that it was not a wise use of federal resources to prosecute medical marijuana patients and caregivers.
Those actions caused an unprecedented expansion in medical and then recreational marijuana. 40-plus laws concerning marijuana were enacted by the state legislature in those early years.
Now, nine years later, we find the industry has evolved from the stereotypical “smoking a joint” with 4% potency in the 1980s to a current 15% potency and concentrates up to 90%, with an epidemic of psychotic episodes in young people. It appears that the source of the high potency concentrates in schools comes from 18-year-old students with medical cards that take advantage of a poor tracking system to purchase more than the legal limit and then resell it to younger teens.
SB21-1317 Regulating Marijuana Concentrates is written to deal with that epidemic and address potency questions. This bill is unique in that it is supported by far right and far left organizations. However, it still has significant opposition.
Several hours of heart-breaking testimony from parents of psychotic and suicidal teens, as well as testimony on the other side of how medical marijuana changed the lives of people, often children with conditions, that no other medical treatment alleviated, made for several hours of intense testimony.
Here are the high points of the bill.
One of the big pieces of this bill is a scientifically valid study of the effects of concentrates. While there is evidence that anything above 30% is harmful, there is very little data due to the fact it is and has been illegal at the federal level.
Real-time tracking of purchases to prevent “looping,” or buying from several dispensaries in one day, before the tracking system is updated, should make concentrates less available in schools.
Additional requirements to obtain a medical card; this seems to be the most controversial.
It’s no secret that during the early heyday of medical marijuana, doctors from out of state flew in to Colorado Springs for the weekend and approved hundreds of medical cards. It wasn’t legal, but prosecution was slow.
Now you can get a list from the internet of doctors near you that write medical cards. An attorney friend of mine made the observation one time that there is something wrong with the model that “allows a 21 year old to roll up on his skateboard and get a medical card for chronic pain.” Actually the age is 18.
The bill has a requirement that involves two doctors, which is a bit of a sticking point. With marijuana still being a federally-controlled substance, not every doctor is going to be willing to participate in making marijuana recommendations. Amendments are expected on the floor but time is running short in this session.
I welcome your thoughts and comments on the happenings here at the Capitol. There are lots of ways to stay in touch: Office phone: 303-866-4877, Mobile phone: 719-351-2121, Email: SenatorHisey@gmail.com, Twitter: @SenDennisHisey, Facebook: Senator Dennis Hisey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.