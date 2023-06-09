My hope for Park County: As the newly elected chair of the Park County Republican Party and an elected County Commissioner, I strive to serve all. I believe those who live in Park County share more likenesses than differences. We value the beauty and majesty of Park County; we value the wildlife, the flora, clean water, and clean air. We appreciate an independent human nature and enjoy the effort it takes to live in a rugged mountain area.
I ask all living in Park County to focus on our likenesses, on what attracts us to live here. We form a valuable community and can choose to enhance each other’s life, not tear each other down. We each hold a valuable place within the community of Park County. Look for the good in each other and celebrate your commonalities. Be a good neighbor and recognize the unique situation of others’ lives.
