On May 28, 44 Senate Republicans voted against an independent commission to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection. The vote was 54 to 35, but because of the filibuster (which requires 60 votes) the minority won.
If “antifa” was responsible for the violence, why wouldn’t Republicans want to hold them accountable? Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) held out hope that enough Republicans would break ranks. He said, “The Democrats have basically given everything they asked for … and there’s no reason not to vote for it now, unless you just don’t want to hear the truth.”
After the vote he said, “I never thought I’d see it up close and personal that politics could trump our country. I’m going to fight for our country.”
Republicans are afraid that the investigation will reveal the truth that some of their own participated in the attempt to overthrow our democracy. Despite pleas from the mother and partner of Officer Brian Sicknick, who died in part due to the insurrection, and from D.C. police officer Michael Fanone and U.S. Capitol Police officer Harry Dunn, Republicans voted against the commission. Despite four former leaders of the Department of Homeland Security issuing a statement, Senate Republicans voted against it. Despite McConnell saying that the former president was absolutely responsible for the insurrection, they voted against the commission.
Republicans have used investigations to sway elections since the 1990s, but now they are afraid that this investigation will sway the midterm elections. They announced investigations into voter fraud, into Hillary Clinton’s emails, and they attempted to start an investigation of Hunter Biden’s laptop. There is a difference between announcing an investigations and launching an investigation. The announcement of an investigation has been used by despots around the world to sway elections.
Meanwhile, President Biden is improving conditions around the country for ordinary Americans. Thanks to his experience and leadership, the coronavirus is finally under control with about 62% of Americans, as of this writing, having received at least one vaccination. New cases are declining, and as a result, the country is rapidly reopening. Democrats have always understood that the economy will never recover until people feel safe enough to venture out. Democrats understand that government, when managed skillfully, can be used to help its citizens. President Biden is currently enjoying a 60% job approval rating, as opposed to his predecessor, who ended his presidency with 34%.
Democrats continue to work to pass the American Jobs Plan, which will invest not only in traditional infrastructure but also broadband and child and elder care (which too often falls on the responsibility of women). This is part of a support system that is needed for the majority of women to reenter the workplace. Of the people returning to work after the American Rescue Plan passed, the vast majority are men. Broadband in Park County is necessary for residents working remotely; it’s also infrastructure.
The political playing field has become vastly unbalanced, as the 50 Republican Senators represent 40.5 million fewer people than the same number of Democrats. Similarly in the House Republicans enjoy a nine-point advantage in congressional elections due to their gerrymandering of districts.
As a result, the minority is trying to rule the majority. This is not democracy and was not the intent of the founders.
In 2022 we need to vote out Republicans who represent corporations and not the constituents that they are sworn to represent. Republicans are so afraid of losing their power that they are passing voter suppression laws in states that they control. Texas Republicans are literally trying to pass laws in the middle of the night to stop people from voting in the middle of the night. How ironic.
Republican stonewalling is forcing Democrats to amend the filibuster in order to pass the Voting Rights Act, which will overrule restrictive voting laws, reduce corporate influence on our elections and restrict gerrymanderring. We can only hope that Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ), both moderates representing primarily red states, are so disgusted at Senate Republicans that they vote to modify the filibuster, from 60 votes to a simple majority that the founders intended. I hope this is how Manchin will fight for our country.
If you are a Democrat in Park County, you are not alone, there are about 2,500 of us. Please join us to get to know your neighbors and help fight for democracy. Email me at chair@parkdems.org or go to ParkDems.org. Democracy is not a spectator sport.
