Trice Hufnagel
Contributor
Happy Juneteenth to you all, as I write this—a perfect day to consider the meaning of the term “woke.” “Florida—Where Woke Goes to Die!” shouts Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on his latest campaign tour; but does he even know what the term “woke” means?
The term woke first came into common usage in the 1920s when Jamaican philosopher and activist Marcus Garvey wrote, “Wake up Ethiopia! Wake up Africa!” The awakening theme continued in the songs of blues singer Lead Belly in the 40s; he warned that young black men “best stay woke, keep their eyes open.” And by the 50s, woke had come to mean “well-informed” or “aware,” as Black slang was appropriated by white beatniks: “If You’re Woke, You Dig it,” read a New York Times headline.
In “the 21st century’s first decade, the use of woke encompassed the earlier meaning with an added sense of being alert to social and/or racial discrimination and injustice.” The 2014 shooting of Michael Brown near St. Louis inspired the Black Lives Matter movement, which emphasized the need for all of us to get woke. Songwriters like Erykah Badu, Georgia Anne Muldrow and Russia’s Pussy Riot all use the woke concept to signify the need to remain alert to social injustice, no matter the victim—people of color, LGBT+, oppressed citizens enduring authoritarian regimes, anyone struggling with systemic injustice. Conservative columnist David Brooks wrote in 2017 that “to be woke is to be radically aware and justifiably paranoid. It is to be cognizant of the rot pervading the power structure.”
So, I guess Governor DeSantis believes Floridians should abandon awareness, should ignore the societal inequities that favor one class of people over another. He wants to rule over a state where folks all go along, half asleep, unaware of the problems their inattention allows to go unresolved. The NAACP has now warned Blacks that travel to Florida is risky. We could do much better, Governor.
Woke, like Critical Race Theory, or CRT, is a simple one-word dog whistle for the extreme right base. These believers don’t understand woke, just as they don’t understand CRT (the critical examination of history through the eyes of our oppressed citizens). Political leaders, like DeSantis, don’t give their base the credit they deserve. These far-right candidates throw out “woke” and “CRT” to cheers from supporters who would actually listen to intelligent discussion of these issues—if the pandering fundraisers would just take the time.
