Dear citizens of Park County:
I would like to address and take exception to the AGAINST statement for 1A #3 in which the author states that 3 deputies from Park County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) are re-assigned duty as School Resource Officers (SRO) to the Platte Canyon School District (PCSD) and it goes on further to state that PCSD should hire their own SRO’s.
This portion of the against statement is at its best inaccurate. PCSD only has 2 deputies from PCSO (one at each campus) not 3 and most importantly these deputies are paid for by PCSD, they do NOT come free to the district. This information is provided publicly by the district on page 64 of the current budget under Safety and Security, the budgeted amount is $80,000 and this is paid directly to the Park County government.
The Superintendent and the Sherriff/Undersheriff have worked diligently in the best interest of the children of our district to come up with an equitable funding arrangement by splitting the cost of the SRO’s with PCSD to support SRO’s in our district which supports the safety of all staff and students at either campus. Furthermore, our students see a daily representation of great officers serving the public in a positive way. I hope that I have been able to correct this inaccurate information provided to the voters of the county.
Cyndie Sherriff
PCSD Financial Oversight Accountability Sub-Committee Chairperson
