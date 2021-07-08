I got up with the sun, did whatever first-rising tasks I had to do, and left the house, going a block or so south and another west to the trailhead. The trail is wide, smooth and well kept. In 30 or 40 yards the trail split. The groomed trail went down hill and south, marked as Tenderfoot Trail; I turned north, up the slope on the narrower Dakota Ridge Trail.
I followed the trail as it went up north, then turned west and went steeper. Thislower part of the trail was between the steep, narrow ridge called Dakota Hogbackand the Sowback, a lower ridge to the east at the western edge of town. There are many cacti there, and a few were in bloom, including prickly pear and cholla. Cholla have spine-covered branches, like Joshua trees, but are shorter, and don’t have much of a trunk. Think of them as Joshua bushes, maybe.
Higher up were a number of switchbacks, and the path went over a few rock faces. Soon I was higher than the Sowback, giving me a view of the town and the valley. The cacti became more sparse, and I came to the edge of a thin juniper and pinon pine forest.
I started work at The Flume in 2006. The one thing I did to make a name for myself was to write hiking stories. The trails, ridges and mountaintops I visited were mostly in Park County; some in Jefferson County. I wrote stories about many of these hikes, and published most of them in The Flume. A quick look at recoords I’ve kept show about 175 Flume hiking stories.
The names in and description of this hike make it obvious that this isn’t a Park County hike. I’m moving from Park County, and have left my position at The Flume.
There is a Dakota Hogback at the eastern edge of the Rockies west of Denver, but my hike wasn’t up it. My new home is in Canon City, near a trailhead up the Dakota Hogback there.
The thin juniper and pinon pine forest allowed for many fine views over the Sowbackand down on town. It was easy to pick out my house, the trailhead, and the Tenderfoot Trail and other trailheads along it.
I stopped before the end of the trail and enjoyed the view. The sun was warming, and the cloudless sky made it easy to predict a hot day. Thinking over things I had to do, I turned and retraced my steps.
One of those things was to write this column. It might be my last column in The Flume; I’ll say “might be” rather than “will be” as we don’t know what lies ahead.
Moving from Park County for me is a part of planning for the future and what it might bring, edging my bets, so to speak.
Losing the U.S. Highway 285 summer weekend traffic is an immediate payoff, hopefully others will follow.
Good-bye, Flume. Good-bye, or maybe just “so long,” readers. Write a letter to Editor Kelly Kirkpatrick and tell him what a great guy I am, and how The Flume will never be the same without me.
