Opinions expressed in this piece do not necessarily reflect those of The Flume
Americans fought for democracy in Europe in WW II. American soldiers died for those same rights in Korea, Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan. We’ve supported pro-democracy movements in Eastern Europe, South America and Africa. Americans have fought and died for the right to vote on every continent. This is our history and we should be proud of it.
Why, then, are Republicans working so hard to prevent Americans from voting in their own elections?
The United States has never allowed universal voting. Instead, our history shows a gradual expansion of these rights, first to white male landowners, then to white men who did not own land, then to white women, and finally to people of color.
That expansion was halted in 2013, when Chief Justice John Roberts basically said that because America was no longer racist, the landmark Voting Rights Act of 1965 was no longer necessary. “Our country has changed,” Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. wrote for the majority in Shelby County versus Holder:“While any racial discrimination in voting is too much, Congress must ensure that the legislation it passes to remedy that problem speaks to current conditions.”
Roberts’ opinion was no doubt influenced by the fact that Americans had elected a Black president. After all, how could a racist country elect a Black president?
Unfortunately, as we have seen since, the election of a Black president did not mean the end of racism as we know it. Quite the opposite: The reality of our current condition is that White nationalists and other supremacists groups are more emboldened and more active now than they have been since the creation of the KKK. These groups are doing more than just having parades or attacking the Capitol. They are passing laws to once again restrict the right to vote.
More than 250 bills in 43 states, including Colorado, have been introduced to make it more difficult, or in some cases, impossible for people to vote. The most notorious of these is the new Georgia law which, among other things, makes it a crime to give a drink of water to someone who has been standing in line up to four or in some cases twelve hours to vote.
These long lines will be longer as a result of a deliberate reduction in the number of polling places and voting machines in predominantly Black neighborhoods. People who are willing to stand in line for that long should be applauded, not punished.
The For The People Act seeks to restore the right to vote to the millions of Americans who have either lost that right or who are currently at risk of losing it. Republicans are opposing the law because, as former President Trump said in March of 2020, “You’d never have a Republican elected in this country again.”
That’s the problem. Republicans don’t want to elect Americans to office. They want to elect Republicans, even if the majority of Americans are no longer affiliated with the Republican Party. Opposition to the For The People Act is not about preserving election integrity. It is about preserving the Republican Party.
Republicans argue that they are concerned with election integrity and voter fraud. The Heritage Foundation, a conservative organization, reports 13,000 verified cases of voter fraud in the entire country. With over 209 million Americans of voting age in this country, that puts the voter fraud rate at 0.00006 percent, according to MIT, or about the same as being hit by a bolt of lightning; less than the odds of most lottery tickets. Lightning warnings are important, but we do not take away people’s rights because of a 0.00006% chance someone might get struck.
The House, despite the efforts of Representative Boebert, has created a solution for this problem. The Senate can solve it by passing the For The People Act to ensure that Americans – all Americans – enjoy the same rights that our soldiers were willing to fight and die for in other countries. The United States deserves no less.
Join Park County Democrats. Politics is not a spectator sport. Visit us at parkdems.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.