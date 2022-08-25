“Dave, act like an adult for a change.”
The 3-hour marathon Park County Commissioner meeting of August 16, 2022, was notable for several things. Still, the highlight was Commissioner Elsner’s admonition to Dave Wissel to behave himself. Wissel, the South Park Outsiders candidate for District 3 Commissioner, was in the audience. Though he was out of camera range of the Zoom viewing audience, whatever antics he engaged in were clearly disruptive. That Elsner said, “Dave, act like an adult for a change,” suggests Wissel’s sophomoric behavior is nothing new.
During the meeting, three proposed ballot questions were discussed: A 2% lodging tax affecting short-term rentals (STRs), a 1% sales tax increase for Public Safety, and a proposal that would increase some and decrease other terms for elected officials.
The lodging tax discussion focused mainly on what the funds would be used for. The ballot question states the funds would be used to advertise and market local tourism, provide housing and child care for workers in the community, and facilitate and enhance the visitor experience. Enhancing the visitor experience is somewhat vague, allowing for discretionary use of the funds. (If some STR yahoos destroy a street sign, it will improve the visitor experience for the county to replace it.) Funding for road and bridge work would also be allowed. While a question arose about whether the funds could be used for law enforcement purposes, another suggested the proposal might create a “moral hazard.”
What would constitute a so-called “moral hazard”? The speaker said it would encourage the county to welcome even more short-term rental activity because of the revenue source.
I am hard-pressed to imagine an elected commissioner welcoming more STRs to the county for any reason. No one I know is fond of them, except the absentee owners and folks who utilize them. Many patrons of short-term rentals in the county do not respect the land, the critters, or their neighbors when they temporarily occupy space up here. They are the bane of the sheriff’s department. But, if the 1% sales tax increase passes for public safety purposes, why dip into the STR lodging tax to supplement law enforcement-related activity?
Dave Wissel rose to sarcastically suggest that the $750,000 expected revenue from the lodging tax was ciphering or some commissioner’s scribbling on a napkin. He said it is a “sin tax.” He said it would tax the things you don’t do, but what others do. He continued a convoluted narrative about effluents, municipal water and sewer environments, STR cleaning people, etc. Then, he asked what STR owners are getting out of this tax. Shouldn’t they be consulted if they want to be additionally taxed or not?
Why ask an STR owner if it’s okay for the county to levy a tax on their lucrative activities? All property taxpayers in the county are consistently on the hook for the damage and disruption caused by short-term renters. Shouldn’t the owners themselves carry a wee bit more of the load?
The second ballot question was a 1% sales tax increase for public safety. This was a no-brainer for me the last time it was on the ballot and remains so today. The estimated response time for a deputy to arrive at my house is 40 minutes. That’s during daylight hours. After 10 p.m., don’t call for a deputy no matter where in the county you live, because there aren’t any available. The General Fund alone cannot adequately support the desperate needs of public safety in Park County. Period. End of story.
Sheriff Tom McGraw spoke forcefully in support of this question. Hiring more deputies at a competitive salary is the first priority. The department is in dire need of training, staffing, and equipment. It needs a trained mental health officer who can respond to situations requiring tactful compassion rather than handcuffs. The search and rescue component of the department, as well as the traffic control (catching speeders on 285), must be upgraded.
The League of Women Voters of Park County and the Platte Canyon Area Chamber of Commerce rose to support this question.
Yet the Southpark Outsiders head honcho, Kimberly Gregory, spoke against it, repeating the inane conspiracy about hidden or misused money ($900,000) and the fantasy that there’s a hidey-hole in the General Fund where monies for public safety can be found.
Then Dave Wissel, the darling of the Southpark Outsiders, rose to deliver a demagogic rambling diatribe peppered with references to Jimmy Carter, Sleepy Joe, economic downturns, the multi-listing. He championed letting the sheriff’s department linger without adequate funding to provide the basic needs of the county until some vague time in the future.
All three commissioners, including Amy Mitchell, support this ballot question.
The third ballot question proposes to change the number of terms for commissioners from two to three. It would also modify unlimited terms for the Clerk and Recorder, Sheriff, Treasurer, and Assessor to three terms.
I’ll save my comments on this third ballot question for next week. I’ll conclude this, though, with a thought. Are taxpayers in Park County content to allow the South Park Outsiders to dictate what is in the county’s best interests? They’re the loudest, for sure. But are they the wisest?
