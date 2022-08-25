“Dave, act like an adult for a change.”

The 3-hour marathon Park County Commissioner meeting of August 16, 2022, was notable for several things. Still, the highlight was Commissioner Elsner’s admonition to Dave Wissel to behave himself. Wissel, the South Park Outsiders candidate for District 3 Commissioner, was in the audience. Though he was out of camera range of the Zoom viewing audience, whatever antics he engaged in were clearly disruptive. That Elsner said, “Dave, act like an adult for a change,” suggests Wissel’s sophomoric behavior is nothing new.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.