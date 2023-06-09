What’s in a word? Sadly, we seem to live in a time where words mean whatever their users want them to mean, whatever their users think they can trigger their listeners with. And few words are used as inaccurately, and as manipulatively, as “socialism.”

Socialism is an economic system, a system where most or all of the economic base (basically, business) is owned by either the workers or by the government. No country in the world uses this system, or ever has. A few have tried… briefly. Didn’t work. Because it is pretty much contrary to the way that people actually operate, so the only way that it can be instituted is by authoritarian rule. 

