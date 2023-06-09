What’s in a word? Sadly, we seem to live in a time where words mean whatever their users want them to mean, whatever their users think they can trigger their listeners with. And few words are used as inaccurately, and as manipulatively, as “socialism.”
Socialism is an economic system, a system where most or all of the economic base (basically, business) is owned by either the workers or by the government. No country in the world uses this system, or ever has. A few have tried… briefly. Didn’t work. Because it is pretty much contrary to the way that people actually operate, so the only way that it can be instituted is by authoritarian rule.
Which is why, in many people’s minds, “socialist” means the same thing as “totalitarian” or “authoritarian.” But those are very different things. Most totalitarian regimes have capitalistic economies. In fact, the entire world operates with capitalistic economies, even those that might pretend otherwise.
What else is socialism not? It is not the provision of government services funded by taxes. A publicly supported military is not socialism. Publicly funded infrastructure like roads and bridges is not socialism. Publicly funded management of public goods like our land, our air, our water is not socialism. Publicly funded safety nets that ensure access to food, shelter, and medical care are not socialism. Central to the foundational principles of America, central to the thinking of Enlightenment philosophers who influenced our founders, was the concept of society, of a social contract where people put things into the system and receive things back, where people give up a degree of freedom in exchange for the common good. That is not socialism. That is what it means to be an American.
Capitalism is the most effective economic system humans have yet created for large, complex societies. But it isn’t perfect. It fails if not regulated. Absent control, it will always devolve to monopolies. Absent control, it will always treat those who actually create the value as commodities no different from products. Absent control, it will always fail to ensure that prices actually reflect costs (the external costs, like pollution, that are not reflected in prices, but impact everyone). Regulations to prevent these kinds of market failures are not socialism.
Capitalism thrives on profit. But not everything works best when there is profit involved.
Common goods, like education, like power generation and distribution, like roads, like medical care, like some scientific research… profit makes none of these better, but does make them more expensive. Recognizing that there are a few things that don’t belong in the private sector is sensible. It isn’t socialism.
There is no danger of America becoming socialist. We have no socialist politicians. We have none but the most extreme fringe who advocate for socialism. We are not on any slippery slope towards socialism. We may, however, be on a path leading towards increased authoritarianism. But there’s nothing socialistic about where we’re headed.
So next time you see something on the ballot that might make everyone a little better off, in exchange for a few tax dollars, listen to who opposes it. Do they call it “socialist”? Don’t let your buttons be pushed by words that don’t make any sense. Be an independent thinker.
