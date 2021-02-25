Dear Park County Commissioners,
Our family are residents of Park County. From time to time, we place our cabin on AirBnB for short-term rental. In that effort, we rigorously maintain adherence to all requirements imposed by local and state law, our subdivision, our insurance carrier and other entities. Recently, Park County imposed a permit required for short term rentals - which is fine. Many Colorado counties require a permit of this type. However, in determining fees for this permit, the county imposed a cost which is almost 400% greater than any adjoining county. The first-time fee of $605 imposed by Park County compares to the same fee in Summit County of $150, Chaffee County of $250, Grand County of $100 and Eagle County, which imposes no fee. In attempting to justify these fees, Park County states that Park County is large, sparsely populated, and many homes are on septic systems. This is true, but so are the counties mentioned above. Charging a fee that is four times greater than adjoining counties is extreme and out of touch with the realities of the market and with the economics of the family. This fee comes on top of a year when short term rentals were forced to remove themselves from the market for three months due to COVID. What will result is that citizens like myself, who observe the law, will be placed, yet again, at a competitive disadvantage against those who will simply refuse to comply? I wonder if you even considered that most will simply ignore your ordinance?
The Runners Family
Fairplay
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.