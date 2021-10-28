Keeping it simple I voted yes for proposition 4-B. I want the excellence that I have experienced in the school system, as a seventeen year resident, to continue. If there is any uncertainty an increase in the tax levy is necessary to provide financial assistance to the teachers and the administration. It would enhance the current programs and keep the teachers we already have. It would give some structure for the kids to know that the teachers they have are good at what they do and care about them therefore providing a positive future. I encourage you to join me in helping our school systems by voting for 4-B.
Jim Heil
Fairplay
