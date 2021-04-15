Opinions expressed in this piece do not necessarily reflect those of The Flume
ARP – 10% or 85% for COVID-19
Yes, I know that some people may not want to hear anything more about the American Relief Plan stimulus (ARP), but I see it as a perfect example of the need to tell the truth and the whole truth. Republicans say that only 10% is related to COVID-19 relief and Democrats say that it is 80% to 90% related to such relief. That is a huge difference; who is correct?
The correct percentage is dependent on how one defines what is legitimate COVID-19 relief. One can easily find a breakdown of the expenditure on the web. For example, does assistance to state and local government count? Republicans: No. Democrats: Yes. One could go on and on with other categories.
My point is simply that we can never agree on anything in future discussions unless we tell the truth and the whole truth and agree on definitions of what we are debating.
Party line censorship
Republicans have censured anyone who voted against President Trump on Jan. 6, and proceedings leading up to that disaster that took place in the U.S. Capitol. Democrats have censored Senator Hickenlooper for a vote that he made last month that was against the Democratic Party position.
Both are bad because it shows that there can be no public pronouncements and votes that go against the “position” of the party. The Republican Party censorship related to Jan. 6 is by far the worse. But that is just a continuation of President Trump calling certain lawmakers RINOs (Republicans in Name Only) that started early in his administration. Folks, do we really want a dictatorial leadership in either party?
This censorship is scary. Why even have more than one person in each party vote in the U.S. Congress if censorship is the threat for not voting correctly? What does it mean that no Republican voted for such and such a bill or no Democrat voted against such and such a bill? Not much; it is just a party vote,
I much appreciate the independence of Republicans such as Senator Romney and Congresswoman Cheney, and Democrats such as Senator Hickenlooper and Senator Manchan of West Virginia.
Sydney Powell comments on Dominion lawsuit
Sydney Powell, a former high-placed lawyer on the Trump team, is being sued by Dominion, the maker of vote-counting equipment used in elections. She alledgedly had made very defamatory remarks about Dominion after the election. She and Fox News are now being sued by Dominion for their irresponsible and false comments about Dominion.
In a recent court statement, Sydney Powell said that no reasonable person would believe her about her wild comments about Dominion. Unfortunately, many people did believe her, including President Trump. This led to the Jan. 6 incitement to riot. She should be disbarred immediately if she has not already been disbarred.
This is far from a trivial matter that Republicans should take to heart. It is disgraceful that Republicans knew that the election was not a fraud and did not have the courage to speak out when they knew that Powell’s comments about Dominion were false.
Prominent Republican that denounces the Big Lie
Former House Speaker John Boehner (R-Ohio) has published the following statement:
“The former president ‘incited that bloody insurrection’.” This is in a book entitled On the House: A Washington Memoir. Finally, another prominent Republican that will call a spade a spade. Far too many Republicans in Washington now seem to be saying that Jan. 6 was a just a few visitors at the Capitol.
Concern about big government
I have much concern about the tendency for big government that is in some of the bills being proposed by President Biden. The limit on words preclude my saying more at this point, but I have a lot of concern about the direction the president is going and whether he really is living up to his promise to be president for all the people.
What I am for
1. Balanced budget achieved by a combination of expenditure cuts and tax increases;
2. Legislation that can get at least some bi-partisan support in Congress;
3. Legislation that does not try to cram extraneous issues into the legislation that is totally disjointed with the main legislation purpose;
4 More civility and honesty in the Congress … word limitation precludes my going further.
Editor’s note: political columnists have been asked to limit their columns to 800 words
