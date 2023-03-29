Does an invocation (prayer)at governmental meetings represent a violation of the ideal of separation of church and state? Who should make such decisions and upon what basis?
This question involves both what is legal, and what is wise. The two aren’t always the same. The legality of prayer at governmental meetings is not well defined. The 2014 SCOTUS decision in Greece v. Galloway generally allowed for prayer before town council meetings. But it ruled on the basis of that prayer being conducted by volunteer chaplains, not by members of the town council. Since then there have been two cases in federal appeals courts addressing that issue. One court ruled it was acceptable for a legislator to lead prayers, the other ruled against it. Neither federal court controls Colorado. So until the law is further clarified (most likely by SCOTUS), this remains a legally gray area. Subsequent lower court decisions following Greece have also disallowed prayer at certain governmental meetings (in particular, it is not legal at school board meetings) and discouraged prayer that always involves the same religion. In actual practice, the majority of governmental bodies that offer prayer before their meetings utilize invited chaplains and rotate through Christian, Muslim, Wiccan, secular, and other types of invocations representing the broader population.
Legality aside, what about the wisdom of it? Well, a representative does not just represent those of their party, or those who voted for them. A representative represents every single person in their district, and that means people with a wide range of ideas about religion. (Think there are no Muslims or Sikhs or Buddhists in Park County? Think again!) Is any reasonable person offended by the absence of a prayer at a public meeting? Probably not. But a sectarian prayer is always going to be contrary to some people’s beliefs. Is somebody seeking a variance to build a mosque going to be comfortable speaking to a body of decision makers that has just offered a Christian prayer? This is the very definition of divisive behavior. It is not what we need or want in our elected leaders. Outside of a church or home, prayer divides. The founders of our country understood this very well, which is why they so explicitly created us as a secular nation, strictly separating government and religion. They were well educated and knew their history: the majority of wars and conflicts over the preceding centuries were religious in nature.
The reality is that prayer at governmental meetings is nothing more than virtue signaling. It is a representative sending a message to a specific set of supporters that “I’m one of you,” to the exclusion of being one of all of us. Jesus certainly understood the nature of prayer as virtue signaling:
“And when you pray, do not be like the hypocrites, for they love to pray standing in the synagogues and on the street corners to be seen by others. Truly I tell you, they have received their reward in full. But when you pray, go into your room, close the door
who is unseen.” - Matthew 6:5-15
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.