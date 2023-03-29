Does an invocation (prayer)at governmental meetings represent a violation of the ideal of separation of church and state? Who should make such decisions and upon what basis?

This question involves both what is legal, and what is wise. The two aren’t always the same. The legality of prayer at governmental meetings is not well defined. The 2014 SCOTUS decision in Greece v. Galloway generally allowed for prayer before town council meetings. But it ruled on the basis of that prayer being conducted by volunteer chaplains, not by members of the town council. Since then there have been two cases in federal appeals courts addressing that issue. One court ruled it was acceptable for a legislator to lead prayers, the other ruled against it. Neither federal court controls Colorado. So until the law is further clarified (most likely by SCOTUS), this remains a legally gray area. Subsequent lower court decisions following Greece have also disallowed prayer at certain governmental meetings (in particular, it is not legal at school board meetings) and discouraged prayer that always involves the same religion. In actual practice, the majority of governmental bodies that offer prayer before their meetings utilize invited chaplains and rotate through Christian, Muslim, Wiccan, secular, and other types of invocations representing the broader population.

