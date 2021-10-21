Have you ever seen a good book title in the library or a book store, so you picked it up, but then when you started reading it, within two chapters you knew it was a flop? Keep that in mind as we look at the state ballot issues for this year.
Proposition 119, Learning Enrichment and Academic Progress, sounds like a great title. When you start reading the text, and understand what they are specifically NOT saying, you begin to realize how bad this is. The initial board of directors of nine is appointed solely by our liberal Gov. Polis with no confirmation hearings.
Then for time immemorial as people leave the board, the replacements are chosen strictly by the remaining board members. Even if in a few years we end up with a Republican governor, state house and state senate, there is no reset or correction for the membership of this board. Strike one. Then it sounds like any low income family can apply for financial assistance to get their children the program they desire to assist in their learning. Wrong. The liberal board will hand pick the programs they like and those will be the only programs any family can select from. (Think CRT, sex ed, etc) Strike two.
Then this board, once appointed by Gov. Polis, is accountable to no one. Not the governor, not the legislature, not the state board of education. There is absolutely no oversight of anything they do or how they spend the funds, and no provision for a citizen recall of any board member. Strike three.
In addition, they talk a lot about increasing the marijuana tax, but in the fine print it also takes money from the State Land Trust and the General Fund. This may be a good idea, but the implementation is entirely wrong. Vote no on this issue and next year elect people who can get the job done correctly.
Proposition 120, Property Tax Assessment Reduction, is a worthy initiative. Unfortunately, it was butchered by our Democratic legislature. This initiative was written and approved when all residential property was in a single classification. The legislature saw the pending drop in revenue and after the deadline for submitting proposals to the Secretary of State they modified the tax law to now have several different classifications.
It was too late to modify this submission, so as it stands it only applies to multifamily housing and lodging properties. However, it is still a good initiative and worthy of a yes vote. It will help protect rents in multifamily units and help those who own or manage lodging properties keep more paid staff. Next year, a similar proposition can be placed on the ballot to cover the remaining new categories of residential property. This will greatly assist those living on fixed incomes and help prevent the rapid growth of government.
Amendment 78, Legislative Authority for Spending State Money, is another proposal that deserves a yes vote to reign in government spending. This is one of the best initiatives in years. Currently, Gov. Polis and Attorney General Weiser are able to spend given to the state with no transparency or accountability. When the pandemic first hit in 2020 and the federal government sent $1.7 Billion to Colorado under the CARES act, Gov. Polis spent the entire sum while the legislature was in emergency recess. Even the liberal Denver Post chastised him for this.
It might have been reasonable to put some of the money into urgent programs for COVID testing and vaccination, but to spend the entire sum was out of line. This proposal would require ALL funds available to the state go through the legislature before being allocated to any programs. This allows for transparency, and the ability of various committees with their associated expertise to be involved in deciding priorities.
I used to have a bumper sticker with the cartoon character Snoopy sitting on top of his doghouse saying “If you don’t vote, don’t crab.” Off-year elections typically have the worst turnout because of a lack of advertising from candidates for office and a shorter ballot.
I strongly encourage you to take an interest in these three state-wide issues to constrain our government and protect your rights. This ballot also has two issues you can vote on specific to your region of Park County, and school board candidates that will affect our children for years to come. Get involved, get educated, and vote. If you have already discarded your ballot, you can vote in person on Nov 2nd between 7:00am and 7:00pm.
