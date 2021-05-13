Dear Editor,
RE: Article on Guns, Part 1, by Kelly Kirkpatrick, April 23, 2021.
These guns are not assault weapons. The military has assault weapons. Their weapons can fire semi-auto or full automatic. Almost every weapon ever made at one time was a military grade.
If you trust your politicians all the time, then look at Russia, China and New Zealand. New Zealand confiscated almost every gun in the country. Even 30-30 lever action rifles like yours were ground up.
If people don’t like the NRA propaganda or trust some of it, then why do we listen to the sheriff’s propaganda or teachers, or anyone else?
If we as American people are so concerned about gun violence, why don’t we demand more mental health care? In almost every case of mass shootings, the people had mental health problems. Fix the laws so we can give them the care they need. We ignore so many people who have mental health problems – homeless people, teenagers, vets, police officers.
If the news media is so concerned about gun violence, then why are they not demanding more mental health help? Is it out of sight, out of mind, and cheaper to do nothing?
Dennis Young
Bailey
